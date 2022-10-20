Dalton Auvil has dreamed of becoming an FBI agent for as long as he can remember. On Thursday, the Buckhannon-Upshur High School senior had the opportunity to see up close and personal what goes on at the FBI during the 2002 FBI Teen Academy at the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division complex in Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO