FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.
NBC 2
Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast
BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Stuck in limbo, families of people missing after Hurricane Ian endure an agonizing wait for news
Hours before Hurricane Ian decimated a small Fort Myers Beach marina, James “Denny” Hurst’s daughter sent him a panicked text. “It’s shifted South,” Shannon Vaughan wrote after seeing the forecast on the news. “Please if you can get off that boat.”. “I am not...
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Florida Weekly
Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help
When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
WINKNEWS.com
Canal cleanup in Cape Coral
Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
VIDEO: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
WESH
Flesh-eating bacteria reports increase in Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from flesh-eating bacteria that thrive in coastal floodwaters. According to the Florida Department of Health, so far in 2022, Florida has seen 65 cases and one death from the...
WINKNEWS.com
Water pressure back on Fort Myers Beach, mayor discusses that and more
Homes on top of homes while some still don’t have water or electricity with debris scattered all around the ground. People living on Fort Myers Beach are starting to get upset with the way officials are handling the mess from Hurricane Ian. Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers...
