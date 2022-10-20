ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help

When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Canal cleanup in Cape Coral

Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL

