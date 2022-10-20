Read full article on original website
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Net-a-Porter Dropped a Surprise Sale On Epic New Fall Arrivals—39 In My Cart
It’s not very often that Net-a-Porter drops a sale but when they arrive, they’re good. That’s exactly the case with the new Shop to Unlock sale that made me drop everything to see which pieces were sitting in it. Unlike other end-of-season sales, this one is focused on just-in fall arrivals, so you can shop the best new pieces of the season without paying full price. I don’t know about everyone else, but what that means for this editor is that I’m prioritizing my big fall purchases right now.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
42 Things You Have to See From Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, and Nordstrom Right Now
Fall is in full swing. I don't know about you, but I'm starting to discover what the holes are in my fall wardrobe as the days get cooler and cooler, and I'm shopping accordingly. In the same boat? Luckily, there are many great fall-appropriate items to choose from across the internet—especially at Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, and Nordstrom.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
I Love a Good Sweater—These 31 New Arrivals Live in My Mind Rent-Free
It's finally the time of year for all of us who love everything cozy that fall has to offer. It's sweater season. It's time to pull out your favorite sweaters you've had for years and start adding new ones to love to your collection. Getting the perfect sweater can be difficult since every retailer and their mother has a vast offering of cardigans, cropped knits, long dusters, button-down sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, etc., and the number of options can be overwhelming. When you get it right, there's nothing better than a great fall look with a chic sweater as the centerpiece. When it comes to styling, I wear my knits every way I can think of—with a great miniskirt, tights, and boots, with a pair of classic denim, and with some cool leather pants or trousers. The styling options are practically endless. This fall, I have upped my game when it comes to my knitwear collection with the help of some of my favorite retailers, such as Shopbop, COS, Saks Fifth Avenue, and H&M. Sometimes, when it comes to sweaters, our minds immediately go "Oh no, this is gonna be expensive," but au contraire. I have found so many options that are more affordable than you think.
I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
9 Styling Tricks That Make My Fall Outfits Noticeably More Chic
Dressing for fall is where I thrive. I live for the season where I can style cozy sweaters and open-toe sandals in sartorial harmony. There’s unquestionably a thrill of putting together an autumn ensemble which is why I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for fresh outfit inspiration—whether its on the runways, from street style photography, on Instagram, or my personal favorite—Zara. (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited Zara’s app and promptly screen-shotted a slew of styled looks in a frenzy of inspiration.)
The Fall 2022 Starter Pack: The 8 Trends Your Wardrobe Has Been Waiting For
Welcome to the Starter Pack series, a Who What Wear column that dives deep into the seasonal trends everyone's talking about. We've been keeping track of the fall trends to know for quite some time, but the new season is in full swing, making it more exciting to shop for them. While it's fun to peruse knits and boots in August, the crisp October weather is what we need to properly make my autumnal purchases. You may have dozens of trends on your mind, but our Starter Pack series is here to narrow them down. If you're new here, this series is for gathering the fresh trends that the fashion set will be wearing IRL, rather than a runway-only focus.
I'm Fully Giving In to These Comfy Yet Chic Nordstrom Items for Winter
Don't get me wrong—I love warm weather, but curling up with a blanket, a cup of tea, and a good book just doesn't have the same effect in August. I don't mind the temperature drop if it means I can make my home and my outfits that much cozier. Puffers replace jean jackets, miniskirts turn to maxi dresses, and brands like Ugg and Barefoot Dreams swiftly take the place of everything else. Nordstrom's curation of these cozy essentials is always top tier, and every year, I look forward to seeing what's new. So whether you're looking to upgrade last winter's outerwear, shop for new knits, or add a few candles to set the scene for a chill night in, these are the 16 items to shop now.
Cozy Season Is Where I Thrive, and These 30 Items Are Taking Priority
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Fall trends have been the recent focal point of our team's conversations. We've discussed almost everything, from the risqué items that came down the runways to the going-out looks of the moment. And while I'm looking forward to all of the sartorial freshness of the season, cozy items are the top priority for me. But as I prepare to go out this season, I'm trying to expand my comfy items from sweatsuits and other loungewear pieces. Luckily for me, consumers' mindsets have shifted toward comfort, so all my favorite retailers are chock-full of cozy and trend-forward pieces.
These 5 Fall Outfit Formulas Are No-Brainers
I’m one of those people who’s constantly looking for new outfit ideas. Whether it’s a casual everyday look or I’m in need of something a little more dressed up, I find myself saving outfits I love from Instagram, Pinterest, and my colleagues’ articles all the time. Sometimes all you need is to just see the outfit on someone else to realize you have all of the pieces already in your closet. Yep, styling a new look is easier than you think. I’m serious—nine times out of 10 when I see an outfit that I can’t wait to try, I can re-create it with pieces from my own wardrobe. Other times, I see outfits where I have everything except one of the main elements that brings the look together like a jacket or a pair of shoes. This fall, I have been more focused than ever on finding great outfits that work for me, and while researching, I found five great looks that I’ll be copying ASAP.
36 Epic Sweaters I Want From J.Crew, H&M, Zara, and Mango
This is an admittedly bold statement, but I love sweaters more than any other clothing item. Aside from being cozy, they're ridiculously easy to style, you can find great ones at any and every price point, and you can easily find options to suit any style type under the sun. But let's circle back to price points and focus on the lower end of the spectrum.
I Thought My Fall Wardrobe Was Set—Then I Saw These COS, Mango, and Zara Finds
Do you ever start shopping and realize that you don't just want one or two items but suddenly crave an entire wardrobe overhaul? Because, same. On a recent visit to peruse the new-arrivals sections of my favorite affordable sites, I came across so many strong pieces that I started envisioning a whole new wardrobe with these chic updates. The selection at COS, Mango, and Zara is always pretty strong, but this particular season, they have the coolest version of fall wardrobe basics that really caught my eye and are making me consider replacing the very versions in my own closet.
I Woke Up at 5 a.m. to Shop Net-a-Porter's New Sale—34 Finds You Need to See
For an equal mix of selfish and professional reasons, I set my alarm for 5 a.m. this Monday morning for no purpose other than to shop Net-a-Porter's Friends and Family sale before anyone else. Let's just say it was well worth the early wake-up call. After all, nothing starts a week off on the right foot like 250+ pages of discounted designer digs.
I'm the Nordstrom Styling Director—These Trends Are Worth It at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is a go-to store for so many because of the wide variety of top-notch merchandise at fantastic pricing. The fall drops have been particularly noteworthy. In fact, we recently shared an edit of standout picks. Well, to give you even further shopping inspiration, we turned to a true Nordy expert—Ruth Basloe, Nordstrom’s styling director—for intel on what she thinks is best to buy at the Rack now.
I've Seen a Lot of Good Stuff Under $100—These New Items Are Winners
I look at a lot of stuff on a daily basis while I'm doing market research for my various stories. During my product hunts, I always find a smattering of solid items under $100, especially because I routinely turn to retailers like Nordstrom, H&M, and J.Crew for standout items. Below,...
Fashion Editors Love J.Crew and Madewell for Elevated Basics—These Items Hit
The fashion editors on our team unanimously agree that basics are the foundational staples in a closet. These versatile pieces help balance out that trusty wardrobe. While we all turn to a variety of brands and retailers for basics, there are two stores that are often front-runners for those elevated styles. Yes, I'm talking about J.Crew and Madewell.
