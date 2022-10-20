Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Related
Marconews.com
City Council hears first reading of rental ordinance
At the City Council meeting on Monday evening, the island’s newly approved short-term rental ordinance, or STR, dominated the discussion. Once preliminary matters were concluded, the council got into dealing with the measure, which was passed by Marco Island’s voters with 56.9 percent of the vote in August but does not take effect until after a first and second reading to the council, and with the chance for councilors to tweak or amend it.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents demanding answers from the city
In their first town hall meeting since the storm, four of the five council members for Fort Myers Beach are homeless, including the mayor. A lot of people on the beach still need water, trash is piling up, medication isn’t being delivered, and the responsibility of trash pick up is in question.
estero-fl.gov
Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022
The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
NBC Miami
Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control
Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
'It's a ripple effect': Leaders say tourism impacts thousands of local jobs
Fox 4 speaks to the Executive Director of the Collier County Visitors and Convention Bureau breaking down impacts of Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
FEMA update in Lee County following Hurricane Ian
The following information is from the Federal Emergency Management Agency response and recovery in Lee County following Hurricane Ian.
fox4now.com
New Florida homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket. ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who...
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
Hurricane IAN may have broken Fort Myers Beach – FM residents want to dissolve the local government and let Lee County take control
Some Fort Myers Beach residents want the town’s local government to shut down and Lee County to take control of the island. The movement comes just three weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach. A group of islanders are calling on the county to take control of the island which is now governed by a mayor and town council.
Ron DeSantis: Sanibel Causeway Repairs Finished More Than a Week Ahead of Schedule
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway have been completed in 15 days, more than a week ahead of schedule. Access to Sanibel Island has been restored for residents, reconnecting Sanibel Island to the mainland. “The work that has been done to restore vehicle...
Florida Gov. DeSantis, “Vehicle Access To Sanibel Island Has Been Historic”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway have been completed in 15 days, more than a week ahead of schedule. As of this morning, access to Sanibel Island has been restored for residents, reconnecting Sanibel Island to the
gulfshorebusiness.com
Barron Collier enters lease agreement for downtown Bonita Springs development
Bonita Springs City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with Barron Collier Companies for the 5.3-acre property off Old 41 Road on both sides of the Imperial River for a future development known as Imperial Crossing. Discussing the agreement terms with Barron Collier has been in the works since July...
capecoralbreeze.com
The new abnormal is about to become more abnormal
Back when COVID first hit in 2020, we were putting our own spin on the often used phrase to describe any seismic changes to the economy, the markets or the culture, which would inevitably be described by the pundits as “the new normal.” Our take was we had entered a period better described as “the new abnormal,” and on just about every front it appears that things are about to become a lot more abnormal.
coastalbreezenews.com
Identification Needed
On September 2, 2022, the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) responded to the Bank of America, 614 Bald Eagle Drive, after receiving a suspicious activity call. Our Investigations Unit determined an "Out of Order" sign was placed in the drive-thru window to re-direct customers to the walk-up ATM. Once customers walked up to the ATM, they were approached by a group of men asking if they needed assistance. MIPD is seeking public help in identifying the three men who scammed at least one person out of money. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Orcutt at (239) 389-3942.
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.
Stranded boats from downtown Fort Myers marina just can't be removed
After days of questions about what the process is to remove boats that are still scattered across downtown Fort Myers, the city gives a clearer answer.
Comments / 0