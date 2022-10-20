ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

City Council hears first reading of rental ordinance

At the City Council meeting on Monday evening, the island’s newly approved short-term rental ordinance, or STR, dominated the discussion. Once preliminary matters were concluded, the council got into dealing with the measure, which was passed by Marco Island’s voters with 56.9 percent of the vote in August but does not take effect until after a first and second reading to the council, and with the chance for councilors to tweak or amend it.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach residents demanding answers from the city

In their first town hall meeting since the storm, four of the five council members for Fort Myers Beach are homeless, including the mayor. A lot of people on the beach still need water, trash is piling up, medication isn’t being delivered, and the responsibility of trash pick up is in question.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control

Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane IAN may have broken Fort Myers Beach – FM residents want to dissolve the local government and let Lee County take control

Some Fort Myers Beach residents want the town’s local government to shut down and Lee County to take control of the island. The movement comes just three weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach. A group of islanders are calling on the county to take control of the island which is now governed by a mayor and town council.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

The new abnormal is about to become more abnormal

Back when COVID first hit in 2020, we were putting our own spin on the often used phrase to describe any seismic changes to the economy, the markets or the culture, which would inevitably be described by the pundits as “the new normal.” Our take was we had entered a period better described as “the new abnormal,” and on just about every front it appears that things are about to become a lot more abnormal.
CAPE CORAL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Identification Needed

On September 2, 2022, the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) responded to the Bank of America, 614 Bald Eagle Drive, after receiving a suspicious activity call. Our Investigations Unit determined an "Out of Order" sign was placed in the drive-thru window to re-direct customers to the walk-up ATM. Once customers walked up to the ATM, they were approached by a group of men asking if they needed assistance. MIPD is seeking public help in identifying the three men who scammed at least one person out of money. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Orcutt at (239) 389-3942.
