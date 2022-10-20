Read full article on original website
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
Cause of death still pending in killing of Saginaw 10-year-old girl
SAGINAW, MI — Nearly two months since a Saginaw child was found slain in an overgrown lot and her teenage stepbrother was charged with murder, authorities are remaining tight-lipped on how the girl died. Hours after being reported missing on Aug. 30, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore’s body was found...
Coworkers of slain Flint Family Dollar security guard recall fatal shooting
FLINT, MI – Bianca Davis was a cashier at the Flint Family Dollar when a young man walked up to her and asked, “where the man was that got into it with a woman.”. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man walked off. A little while later, another man entered the store and began yelling about a man who hit his wife.
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive. Flint police officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced...
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
Georgia Woman Killed In Saginaw Shooting
A 22-year-old Georgia woman was shot to death in Saginaw Wednesday night. The incident occurred in the 900 block of North Porter around 11:30 P.M. Police responded to a residence in the area where they found the woman inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.
Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
Police identify woman killed in Lapeer County crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – Police identified Andrea Montgomery, 54, of Lapeer, as the victim of a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at M-24 and Sawdust Corners Road in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township, sheriff’s deputies said. Montgomery was...
Shiawassee Co. parents arrested after 1-year-old dies of drug overdose
Two parents have been arrested after their one-year-old child was discovered to have died of a fentanyl overdose.
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jury seated in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI — A jury has been selected in the trial of three people charged in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard following an argument over a requirement that customers wear face masks inside the store. The jury of 12, with...
Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint. The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The Flint Police...
Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
2 arrested after child dies from fentanyl poisoning, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says
CORUNNA, MI – Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after one of their children died from acute fentanyl poisoning, authorities said. David Ross Bannister, of Bancroft, and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, of Flint, appeared before Shiawassee County Magistrate Michael Herendeen Friday, Oct. 21, and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to online court records.
