Saginaw, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting

BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo

KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive. Flint police officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Georgia Woman Killed In Saginaw Shooting

A 22-year-old Georgia woman was shot to death in Saginaw Wednesday night. The incident occurred in the 900 block of North Porter around 11:30 P.M. Police responded to a residence in the area where they found the woman inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Jury seated in Flint Family Dollar murder trial

FLINT, MI — A jury has been selected in the trial of three people charged in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard following an argument over a requirement that customers wear face masks inside the store. The jury of 12, with...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint. The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The Flint Police...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

2 arrested after child dies from fentanyl poisoning, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says

CORUNNA, MI – Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after one of their children died from acute fentanyl poisoning, authorities said. David Ross Bannister, of Bancroft, and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, of Flint, appeared before Shiawassee County Magistrate Michael Herendeen Friday, Oct. 21, and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to online court records.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI

