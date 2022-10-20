FLINT, MI – Bianca Davis was a cashier at the Flint Family Dollar when a young man walked up to her and asked, “where the man was that got into it with a woman.”. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man walked off. A little while later, another man entered the store and began yelling about a man who hit his wife.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO