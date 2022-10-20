Kylie Jenner cried for three weeks straight after son’s birth

Kylie Jenner cried for three weeks straight after giving birth to her baby boy in February.

“It’s been really hard,” the makeup mogul said of “the baby blues” on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

When Kendall Jenner suggested that her sister’s postpartum hormones were “probably all over the place,” Kylie agreed.

“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 25, explained.

“But I feel better mentally,” she continued. “I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

In a confessional, Kylie noted, “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

The “Kardashians” star told Kendall Jenner about having “bad days mentally.” kyliejenner/Instagram

Later in the episode, which was filmed in April, Kylie revealed she hadn’t had a night out in nearly one year.

Although Kendall, 26, invited her younger sister to an 818 Tequila event in Las Vegas, the businesswoman backed out at the last minute to stay home with her son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Since becoming a mom of two with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie has spoken candidly to her Instagram followers about her postpartum struggles.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” the reality star said in a March video. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that.”

The Hulu personality added that while “it might look a lot easier for other people,” she was having a “hard” time herself.

Two months later, Kylie’s hormones were beginning to “level out,” she revealed in a May TikTok .

She used throwback audio from from one of her conversations with Jordyn Woods, mouthing, “I’m getting my personality back, though. Like, I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”

While the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has given glimpses of her 8-month-old via Instagram, she has yet to show his face.

Kylie also hasn’t revealed the name she and Scott have chosen since deciding against Wolf in March.