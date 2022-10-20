ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kanye West and Juliana Nalú pack on the PDA amid rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Kanye West — who is in the midst of settling his divorce from Kim Kardashian — was spotted on Wednesday making out with gal pal Juliana Nalú outside a Los Angeles studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYk9x_0ifqFxEU00
Kanye West and Juliana Nalu cozied up to one another in a parking lot on Wednesday.

In photos obtained exclusively by Page Six, the twosome wrapped their arms around each other as they kissed goodbye before Ye, 45, headed inside to do an interview with Billy Bush and Nalú, 24, drove off to do a photoshoot.

The new couple wore matching Yeezy outfits with Nalú sporting an all-black ensemble and the rapper rocking a camo baseball hat and a wine-colored bomber jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iUGC_0ifqFxEU00
The couple shared a kiss before she headed off to do a photoshoot. Khrome / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc92j_0ifqFxEU00
The couple shared a kiss before she headed off to do a photoshoot. Khrome / SplashNews.com

The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions ever since sources told Page Six that West was dating the Brazilian beauty in an effort to distract people from his recent behavior online.

An insider told us that West is “trying to drown out [the headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content,” adding that “the new girlfriend — whatever is next — it’s to try and make people forget.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BCjJ_0ifqFxEU00
The model wore head-to-toe Yeezy. Khrome / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVEbe_0ifqFxEU00
The model wore head-to-toe Yeezy. Khrome / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEZ1t_0ifqFxEU00
The model wore head-to-toe Yeezy. Khrome / SplashNews.com

Although sources said West is trying to move on from the anti-Semitic and racist remarks, he doubled down on his claims during a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

When Morgan. 57, asked West if he was sorry for vowing to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” the rapper replied, “No. Absolutely not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oslEE_0ifqFxEU00
West stayed behind for an interview with Billy Bush. Khrome / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jx3xt_0ifqFxEU00
West stayed behind for an interview with Billy Bush. Khrome / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrpcv_0ifqFxEU00
West stayed behind for an interview with Billy Bush. Khrome / SplashNews.com

He then added that he was fully aware his comments were racist but stood by them.

“I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. That’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6WJg_0ifqFxEU00
The pair sparked dating rumors earlier this month. Khrome / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TxGgR_0ifqFxEU00
The pair sparked dating rumors earlier this month. Khrome / SplashNews.com

He did change his tune later in the interview, saying that “hurt people hurt people” and he was “sorry” for the “hurt and confusion” some of his comments have caused.

Howard Stern blasted the designer’s remarks, saying he’s “really tired of people excusing [West’s] behavior” because of mental illness.

Although many other of West’s closest confidants have separated themselves from the rapper amid his “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy and recent disturbing social media posts, Nalú seems to be taking it all in stride as her career continues to flourish.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
The Independent

Ice Cube tells Kanye West to ‘leave my name out’ amid antisemitism row

Ice Cube has asked Kanye West to leave his name out of “all the antisemitic talk” after the fellow rapper mentioned him in a recent podcast episode.West caused mass controversy after a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, in which he made a number of remarks about subjects including George Floyd’s death and his feelings towards Trevor Noah and Pete Davidson.Speaking of his antisemitic comments, West said that Ice Cube “really set me up for this”.“[He] really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe,” West claimed during the podcast episode, which has since been taken down. On...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner

Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
realitytitbit.com

North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim

North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Page Six

Carole Radziwill gets $110K smile makeover: See the before-and-after pics

Carole Radziwill has a new smile to flaunt around town. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star underwent a smile makeover with celebrity dentist Dr. Apa — and spent a six-figure sum on it. We’re told Radziwill refreshed her 20-year-old veneers and plopped down $110,000 to replace 12 uppers and 10 lowers. The reality star’s goal was a new design, with improved shapes, color and overall balance; she wanted her top lip to hang more naturally and comfortably over her front teeth. “When Carole came in for her post-op, she said something great, ‘Nobody notices but everyone notices.’ I’ll tell you...
TMZ.com

Kanye West's Remarks Spark Anti-Semitic Rally in L.A.

If there was any doubt Kanye West is sowing seeds of hate with his bigoted and anti-Semitic remarks ... a Los Angeles rally should erase all of it. These banners were draped on an overpass of the infamous 405 freeway, and the organizers implored drivers to "Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews." The fiercely hateful words and rally appear to be the work of a group called the Goyim Defense League.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Mother of George Floyd’s daughter files $250M lawsuit against Kanye

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a $250 million lawsuit against controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West after he claimed Floyd died due to fentanyl intoxication. Yeezy made the inflammatory remarks during his rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where Ye said the slain motoris was killed by the powerful prescription medication instead of the crushing weight of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
Page Six

Fans think Taylor Swift wrote about secret miscarriage on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift fans think one of the more emotional songs on her latest album, “Midnights,” could reference a secret miscarriage. “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” a bonus track on the “3am” edition of the just-released CD, describes a heartbreaking loss, although it does not go into detail about what caused the grief.
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy