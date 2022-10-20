Read full article on original website
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Through NK home, the legacy of Jack Jenkins lives on
The home located at 401 Tower Hill Road in North Kingstown was constructed in 1892 by the Sherman Brothers of Wickford for Dr. Curtis Maryott and his wife Maria (Hawkins) on a portion of the Sam Phillips farm they had purchased in 1887. Sadly, a year after moving into the house Maria died of cancer. A year later Dr. Maryott married the widow Ida Rebecca (Irons) Phillips, whose husband Edwin had died in 1891 in Glocester where they and Maria Hawkins were originally from. Dr Curtis and Ida Maryott continued living here in the house until his sudden death in 1903 at the age of 62. A year later Ida remarried, this time to Ernest Ward Phillips. In 1907, Ida Rebecca (Irons) Phillips Maryott Phillips, sold this house to local merchant and former vaudevillian performer John E. “Jack” Jenkins.
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
independentri.com
South Kingstown looks to close retail loophole for compassion centers
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An upcoming referendum on allowing recreational pot sales in town would have no effect on an existing compassion center if it ultimately decides to sell it. The situation has local officials working to create zoning rules to enforce or curb such retail sales before Dec....
independentri.com
Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
independentri.com
Theater Round-up: Clothes don’t make the man in modern revival of ‘Tootsie’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Actor Ashley Alexandra admits she’s followed “a weird, winding road to get here,” but here she is: on tour with “Tootsie,” which stops Oct. 25-30 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy may best be known by...
independentri.com
Andy McKee looks to close out URI Guitar Festival in style
The 7th Annual University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival is set to take over Southern Rhode Island this week, with performances beginning last night and lasting through Sunday on the school’s campus in Kingston and at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield. World-renowned guitarists Rene Izquierdo, Andrea Gonzalez Caballero,...
