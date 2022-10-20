ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ricardo Pepi scores 5th goal in 6 games for Groningen

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

American forward Ricardo Pepi got his fifth goal in six games for Groningen, scoring in the 90th minute of a 3-0 win at Dordrecht on Wednesday night in the first round of the Dutch Cup.

Pepi tapped the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Doornbusch from 6 yards following a cross from Florian Krüger, capping a counter following a turnover at midfield.

The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17. Contending for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, Pepi has three goals in 12 international appearances.

American midfielder Cole Bassett scored his first goal for Fortuna Sittard in a 3-2 loss at NEC Nijmegen. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, on loan from Feyenoord, scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy