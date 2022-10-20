Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Aviron Strong Series Rower Review: A Muscled-Up Beast of a Home Rower
At-home rowing machines are the new must-have fitness equipment, with plenty of sleek and stylish picks to choose from these days. The low-impact nature of rowing can be great for people wanting to boost their physique without the hassle of trekking to a gym, and adding a rig to your setup can be fantastic for quick sessions that work your entire body.
Gear Patrol
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
Gear Patrol
A Brooklyn Distillery Now Sells a Ready-to-Drink Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco
By now, you have undoubtedly seen — probably multiple times — the viral TikTok in which House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, upon being questioned on their drink of choice by co-star Olivia Cooke, reveals very specifically that it’s a negroni…sbagliato…with prosecco in it. In case you have somehow missed the exchange, which has garnered 1.7 million views as of this writing, you can view it below.
Gear Patrol
Down Versus Synthetic Insulation: What's the Difference?
A puffy jacket is a puffy jacket, right? It's not quite that simple. Puffy jackets certainly follow a familiar design archetype — baffling, cinching, tear-resistant outer fabric — but it's what inside that truly differentiates one jacket from another. If you've ever been curious what differentiates down from synthetic imitations, and which is best for you, look no further.
Gear Patrol
Full vs Semi-Aniline Leather: What's the Difference?
If you’ve ever shopped for a leather sofa or chair online, you’ve undoubtedly come across the term “aniline” before, probably as “full-aniline” or “semi-aniline” describing the leather upholstery on a piece of furniture. While whatever store you were perusing undoubtedly tried to sell you on its form of aniline leather, whether full- or semi-, as superior one, it probably didn’t tell you why it was better, or what "aniline" even means.
Gear Patrol
Tsovet's Latest Must-Have Is Powered by Motion
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. For years, Tsovet has proudly built elegant, stylish watches. The brand's new SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic offers aficionados a sophisticated companion that will keep up with any adventure. A versatile stainless steel case and 20mm stainless steel bracelet supplement the high-tech and striking SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic, which is exactly the kind of watch you (or a very fortunate giftee) will be excited to wear every day.
ohmymag.co.uk
Women's clothes had no pockets in the past, and the reason why will shock you
Historically, women had to fight for many things, and pockets are just one of them. Completely lacking in the past, they are still an issue in the women's clothing business today. These shocking pocket facts will probably infuriate you. Pocket inequality. During the middle ages, people had no pockets on...
