Corn Nation
A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town
#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
North Platte Telegraph
Nicklin Hames sets career record as No. 3 Nebraska moves winning streak to 11
Whitney Lauenstein had 13 kills, Nicklin Hames established a school record and No. 3 Nebraska rolled in a 24-14, 25-15, 25-22 win against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Nebraska topped the Illini in kills (44-30,) ace serves (5-3) and digs (44-29). During the second set of Saturday’s match, Hames...
Kearney Hub
Kenzie Knuckles’ value, Texas’ first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
klkntv.com
Malachi Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to Nebraska Saturday evening. A Top 100 recruit, Coleman had offers from dozens of schools including Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, and more. Coleman is currently a senior wide receiver at Lincoln East High School, where he made his announcement. He...
Daily Nebraskan
Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings
With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers poised to land nation's No. 2 athlete Saturday
>>> UPDATE: Malachi Coleman commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln East High School (Nebraska) star Malachi Coleman is ready to make a decision. The nation's No. 2 athlete and consensus four-star prospect was recently announced as an All-American Bowl selection. On Saturday, Coleman ...
1011now.com
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.
klkntv.com
Fred Hoiberg praises Nebraska hoops’ team chemistry ahead of exhibition play
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball will have two more practices before taking on its first opponent of the season on Sunday. Head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke at a Thursday press conference ahead of the team’s first exhibition matchup against Chadron State. He gave a little...
klkntv.com
Villarreal Nebraska Academy holds “Myths and Legends Cup”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Saturday was day one of the “Myths and Legends Cup” at the Lincoln Sports Foundation sports complex. The youth soccer club, Villareal Nebraska Academy hosted the event for 87 teams, dubbed “dragons and unicorns”. Event organizers say the two-day tournament is...
klkntv.com
Seward beats Beatrice with explosive plays by Kalen Knott
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – The Seward Bluejays hosted Beatrice on Friday night, defeating the Orangemen 41-20 at Concordia University’s stadium. In the first quarter, Bluejays quarterback Kalen Knott scrambled to the right looking for a pair of open hands, throwing to Eli Hiser for a huge Seward gain.
klkntv.com
Failure to launch: Lincoln Northeast Rockets dominated by Omaha Westside
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Westside Warriors beat the Lincoln Northeast Rockets 63-7 on Friday. Both teams were scoreless through most of the first quarter before Warriors running back Ty Digman scored a rushing touchdown for the first points of the game. Later in the quarter, it was...
klkntv.com
Pius X rolls over Norris to end the regular season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was senior night for Lincoln Pius X, facing the Norris Titans at home in the last game of the regular season. Neither team needed a win, as both have solidified playoff positions. But the Thunderbolts came away with a lopsided 41-17 victory. At the...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 21
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here the results of six of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28: The Clippers dominated, never turning the ball over, in Channel 8’s Game of the Week. Malcolm earned its first undefeated season since 1999.
Nebraska Football: Brian Kelly demonstrates it could always be worse
As Nebraska football fans, we can all agree that Brian Kelly has had quite the successful career. We can also all agree that Husker coaches over the last 20 years have not been all that successful in Lincoln. And finally, we should all be able to agree that whoever the next Cornhusker hire is, there can always be worse, there can always be someone like Brian Kelly.
1011now.com
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
1011now.com
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
