Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Coleman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Host Chadron State in Exhibition Opener

The Nebraska men's basketball team takes the Pinnacle Bank Arena court for the first time in 2022-23 on Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers host Chadron State in the first of two exhibition games this year. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena between the Huskers and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be carried online on B1G Plus (subscription required). Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, contacting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings

With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit

While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released. A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week. The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale

NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

ESPN: Terence Crawford pay-per-view fight set for December in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Welterweight champion Terence Crawford intends to defend his title against European welterweight champion David Avanesyan in Omaha in December, according to an ESPN report. ESPN reported on Thursday that Crawford said the two had signed contracts for a pay-per-view fight on Dec. 10 at CHI Health...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 21.

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21. 6. Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk. The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Incredible warmth this weekend

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:33...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha’s North 24th Street Corridor growing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 15 years, North End Teleservices has been a major part of the north Omaha community. Now the company has plans to grow. North End Teleservices has provided jobs for a community that has seen double-digit unemployment for years. The company has the help wanted signs...
OMAHA, NE

