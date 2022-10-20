ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

pontevedrarecorder.com

Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine

St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Wawa planned in Grand Cypress along Race Track Road

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Wawa Florida LLC to develop a 6,119-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.7 acres of vacant land at 6322 Race Track Road in Saint Johns in St. Johns County. Gatlin Development Co. Inc. is the developer of...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

FEMA program solutions offered to Davis Shores residents

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian is already a headache for some homeowners in St. Augustine's Davis Shores. The next problem requires a lot of paperwork that need so be filled out and turned in as soon as possible. When touring around the neighborhood on Solano Avenue, the remnants of Hurricane Ian remain. Debris is stacked in front of every other home from. From furniture to yard waste, the scene gives somewhat of an idea what homeowners have been through.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Road-widening project in fast-growing area of St. Johns County now underway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A long-anticipated St. Johns County road-widening project is finally underway this week after years of planning. A stretch of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes. It’s an area of Northwest St. Johns County that has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

