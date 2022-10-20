ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian is already a headache for some homeowners in St. Augustine's Davis Shores. The next problem requires a lot of paperwork that need so be filled out and turned in as soon as possible. When touring around the neighborhood on Solano Avenue, the remnants of Hurricane Ian remain. Debris is stacked in front of every other home from. From furniture to yard waste, the scene gives somewhat of an idea what homeowners have been through.

