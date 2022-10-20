Texas schools are giving parents DNA kits to help identify their children in emergencies

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Most outside spending on Pa. governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano
HARRISBURG — In the nationally watched race for Pennsylvania governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro has outspent Republican rival Doug Mastriano by tens of millions of dollars, carving out a formidable financial advantage in a contest widely viewed as a referendum on nearly every major issue in American politics. But Shapiro,...
Letter to the editor: Fetterman on crime, lieutenant governor's mansion
I have two subjects I would like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to address. First, he states he lowered crime in Braddock. That is a partial truth. If you go on crime websites and look for Braddock, they show “major” crime decreased. However, “minor” crime remained the same. We are talking about crime that impacts everyone — robbery, assault, break-ins, etc. These crimes impact citizens’ lives. He is leaning in the direction of liberal cities, like New York, where everyday criminals are often not held accountable for “small” crimes.
Fire destroys Kennedy home
Firefighters were called to a Brentwood Drive home in Kennedy near McKees Rocks early Friday. A fire chief at the scene told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that a woman was able to get out of the house safely, but the house is a complete loss. An investigation is underway.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of man killed at Baldwin's Loose Moose Saloon
The son of a man killed last year at Baldwin’s Loose Moose Saloon filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the bar and the man accused of killing him. Mark D. Thompson, 51, of South Park, died on July 22, 2021, four days after he was assaulted at the bar, police said.
South Hills real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022
Douglas Grant sold property at 3788 Gary Drive to Brandon Nicholas and Baylee Simmers for $224,900. Dawn Dellana sold property at 1543 Hollyrood Road to Carol Lee Trent and Terry Crawford for $180,000. Bedi Subedi sold property at 369 June Drive to Govinda and Chudamani Niraula for $275,000. Richard Collavo...
Jalen Fowler leads North Carolina A&T past Robert Morris
Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 30-point lead and kept Robert Morris winless with a 38-14 win on Saturday. Fowler connected with Zachary Leslie for 1- and 32-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, Fowler went 52 yards to Bhayshul Tuten and 34 to Sterling Berkhalter.
Players switch positions, pace offense as Bethel Park tops South Fayette, clinches playoff spot
Bethel Park was without its top running back, Austin Caye, on Friday night at South Fayette Stadium, but the conference-leading Black Hawks still clinched a playoff spot in the Class 5A Allegheny Six with a 28-9 win. The Black Hawks (8-1, 4-0) used two 100-plus-yard rushing efforts to seal a...
Pine-Richland field hockey turns focus to WPIAL championship 4-peat
Pine-Richland field hockey coach Donna Stephenson doesn’t have to say much as her team gets ready to try to win a fourth consecutive WPIAL championship. The message comes within the team from the senior leaders that set the standard. “As coaches, we do our best to set them up...
No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round
As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
In Chartiers Valley hockey program, young roster doesn’t mean low expectations
Paul Bonetti is back for the ninth year of his second stint as head coach of the Chartiers Valley hockey team. He coached the Colts from 2004-2006, then returned in 2016. Even though the Colts did not make the playoffs last season, and he has had offers to coach elsewhere, Bonetti made it clear why he is more than happy as bench boss at Chartiers Valley.
Chartiers Valley girls tennis has super season in Class 2A
Sometimes the grass is greener on the other side of the net. The move this fall from Class 3A to 2A paid off handsomely for the Chartiers Valley girls tennis team. Both the Colts team and individuals in singles and doubles enjoyed success this season. “The girls had a great...
