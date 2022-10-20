Texas schools are giving parents DNA kits to help identify their children in emergencies

I have two subjects I would like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to address. First, he states he lowered crime in Braddock. That is a partial truth. If you go on crime websites and look for Braddock, they show “major” crime decreased. However, “minor” crime remained the same. We are talking about crime that impacts everyone — robbery, assault, break-ins, etc. These crimes impact citizens’ lives. He is leaning in the direction of liberal cities, like New York, where everyday criminals are often not held accountable for “small” crimes.

BRADDOCK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO