KCBD
Transplant recipient helping guide others through kidney disease
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ali Hooks says, “I was very fortunate and blessed to be able to receive a kidney transplant a couple of years ago and with that, I ended up becoming a part of South Plains Kidney Foundation.”. Ali Hooks was 18 years old when she received...
Texas Tech opens personal financial planning clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech held a ribbon-cutting for a new financial planning clinic that is part of Tech’s School of Financial Planning. The Charles Schwab Foundation’s personal financial clinic will provide state-of-the-art training resources by giving Lubbock residents the opportunity to meet with personal financial planning students for one-on-one financial coaching sessions.
United Way Releases 2022 Community Status Report
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way released its 2022 Community Status Report, which tracks demographics, education, economic, health, and safety indicators in Lubbock County. The 2022 report shows how Lubbock County has begun to stabilize following the pandemic but also describes issues that have been made worse due to the crisis. The Community Status Report is a collaborative effort between Lubbock Area United Way and the City of Lubbock, Covenant Health, Lubbock County, Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System.
Lubbock military pilot group takes students on the ride of their lives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Order of Daedalians, a military pilots association in Lubbock, is working to spark more interest in the United States military by taking 58 ROTC students from Texas Tech University up in planes. One member, Larry Warmoth, says the Air Force is short thousands of pilots...
Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections. The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Early...
Lubbock organizations join PAC to voice support for $200M road bond proposal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six Lubbock organizations and associations announced their support Thursday for the $200 million road bond proposal that will be on the ballot during this November’s election. The Paving Lubbock’s Future Political Action Committee hosted the The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, West Texas Home Builders Association,...
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
‘Where the fun will continue:’ Joyland to remain open under new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former owner David Dean says, “We knew that we had found the right new owners for Joyland.”. David Dean has owned and operated Joyland for five decades, but after years of financial struggles, David and his wife decided to sell the beloved amusement park. The news of the park closing was devastating for many West Texans.
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar. Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times. The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital. More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for over two months. Buck loves to run around and go on adventures. He is very go-with-the-flow and is down for any activity. Buck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
Dezarey Marie Ramos sentenced to 20 years for planning drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting her role in a 2019 drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy and injured his grandmother. PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock woman arrested, charged in shooting that injured 6-year-old Court documents say back...
Great football weather Friday into Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great football weather for the region Friday night and again on Saturday, except for some wind on Saturday. Temperatures will be mild for October Friday night and more like spring on Saturday. As temps fall into 60s late Friday evening, the morning low will still be cool as lows will fall to the mid 50s from Lubbock north into the Panhandle.
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
Texas Tech fans gear up for homecoming with parade, pep rally, and bonfire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech fans spent Friday evening gearing up for Homecoming, with the traditional pep rally, bonfire, and parade. Celebrations started with a parade at 6 p.m., followed by a pep rally led by the spirit squads, and concluded with a bonfire. Red Raider families like Trent...
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
City of Wilson issues boil water notice
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
1 dead after Friday night shooting in 200 block of N. Ave. R
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m. Police say the man who got shot has now died from his injuries. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating. We’ll continue to update this story as...
