Lakeville, MA

Lakeville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Dartmouth High School volleyball team will have a game with Apponequet Regional High School on October 20, 2022, 12:30:00.

Dartmouth High School
Apponequet Regional High School
October 20, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Water boy embodies school spirit at New Bedford High School

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Perhaps the hardest worker on the New Bedford High School football team hasn’t had to play one snap on his way to becoming a fan favorite. Being a water boy can be a thankless job, but that's never been the case for New Bedford's water boy, Chris Medeiros.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Football falls to Falmouth 40-0

(Oct. 22, 2022) A difficult season for the football team continued Saturday in the homecoming game against Falmouth as the Whalers couldn’t keep pace with the Clippers and lost 40-0 to drop to 0-7 on the year. Falmouth scored on the opening drive with a short touchdown run and...
NANTUCKET, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River

If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Castro, Hopkins lead PC rout over AIC in exhibition opener

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
STOW, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
