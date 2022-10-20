Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitment
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to program
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announced
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Nine Teams In State Football Playoffs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
nebpreps.com
Quick Glance: 2022 Football Playoff Projections
The 2022 NSAA football playoffs begin next Friday at home sites across Nebraska. With our best math, we take a look at projections for the brackets. You can join us bright and early at 8:30 on Saturday morning for the official NSAA bracket reveal. Class A. 16. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 21
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here the results of six of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28: The Clippers dominated, never turning the ball over, in Channel 8’s Game of the Week. Malcolm earned its first undefeated season since 1999.
klkntv.com
Malachi Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to Nebraska Saturday evening. A Top 100 recruit, Coleman had offers from dozens of schools including Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, and more. Coleman is currently a senior wide receiver at Lincoln East High School, where he made his announcement. He...
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KSNB Local4
York football dukes out win over Northwest
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York football hosted Grand Island Northwest Friday. The Dukes defeated the Vikings 24-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
klkntv.com
Seward beats Beatrice with explosive plays by Kalen Knott
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – The Seward Bluejays hosted Beatrice on Friday night, defeating the Orangemen 41-20 at Concordia University’s stadium. In the first quarter, Bluejays quarterback Kalen Knott scrambled to the right looking for a pair of open hands, throwing to Eli Hiser for a huge Seward gain.
klkntv.com
Villarreal Nebraska Academy holds “Myths and Legends Cup”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Saturday was day one of the “Myths and Legends Cup” at the Lincoln Sports Foundation sports complex. The youth soccer club, Villareal Nebraska Academy hosted the event for 87 teams, dubbed “dragons and unicorns”. Event organizers say the two-day tournament is...
Kearney Hub
Kenzie Knuckles’ value, Texas’ first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
1011now.com
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
klkntv.com
Fred Hoiberg praises Nebraska hoops’ team chemistry ahead of exhibition play
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball will have two more practices before taking on its first opponent of the season on Sunday. Head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke at a Thursday press conference ahead of the team’s first exhibition matchup against Chadron State. He gave a little...
klkntv.com
Pius X rolls over Norris to end the regular season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was senior night for Lincoln Pius X, facing the Norris Titans at home in the last game of the regular season. Neither team needed a win, as both have solidified playoff positions. But the Thunderbolts came away with a lopsided 41-17 victory. At the...
Nebraska Football: Head coach rumors reportedly starting to show ‘commonality’
There’s very little doubt that at this point, the rumors around the Nebraska football head coaching search are coming fast and furious. There’s also very little doubt that quite a few of the rumors that are popping up are more about people wanting to feel like they’re in the know than they are.
klkntv.com
People come from everywhere to Nowear, a park for BMX and more in rural Nebraska
UNADILLA, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nowear Compound may be in the middle of two cornfields in Nebraska, but the extreme park means the world to so many. “This place is remarkable,” said groundskeeper Mason White, a BMX professional. “This is all I have; this is my home.”
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.
klkntv.com
Dia de los Muertos, movies, pancakes and more happening in Nebraska this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend is gearing up to be much warmer than the season average, and we’ve compiled a list of great ways to enjoy it. Good Life Halfsy – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. The Good Life Halfsy is Nebraska’s biggest and best half-marathon and takes...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
Daily Nebraskan
Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings
With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
klkntv.com
Gaylor Baird names new director of Lincoln City Libraries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln City Libraries has found a new leader after its longtime director called it quits earlier this year. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday that Ryan Wieber would take over as library director. He is currently serving as the director of Kalamazoo Public Libraries in...
