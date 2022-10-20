LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO