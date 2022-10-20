Read full article on original website
Be an informed voter and exercise your right to vote
It’s time for America to vote. It’s time for West Virginia to vote. Depending on your point of view, we live in the greatest state and nation on earth, or the gridlock in our democracy in Washington and in Charleston has allowed other nations to pass us by in terms of economic well-being and quality of life.
Vote for candidates addressing West Virginia issues, not national party platforms
West Virginia. Are you part of the Northeast? Part of the Midwest? Part of the South? No, no, and no. Don’t want us; too flat, and hell no. We were born of the Civil War for the morally right and winning side. As with geography, we don’t really fit...
Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two,...
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
State, U.S. leaders must be prepared to help those struggling with heating bills
With West Virginians and all of the nation dealing with out-of-control inflation, people can ill afford to deal with more bad economic news. But that’s exactly what most will be dealing with as winter arrives amid what’s projected to be much higher energy prices.
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 23, 1943: German prisoners arrived at Camp Ashford in White Sulphur Springs. Built by the U.S. War Department, Camp Ashford...
Leisure travel increasing for 2022 nationwide, North Central West Virginia gets share of success
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), hotel leisure travel revenue is projected to be up 14% over pre-pandemic levels nationwide by the end of the year. The AHLA’s report points out that the uptick in revenue is leading...
RCBI Recovery Works offers manufacturing training to formerly incarcerated West Virginians
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute Recovery Works program is working to give formerly incarcerated West Virginians a second chance by training them in manufacturing, offering them counseling and aiding them with job placement at companies around the state. Recovery Works is a...
