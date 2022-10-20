ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa finds fuel in criticism; Dolphins players dish on Brian Flores’ return to Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism. But ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor. “I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that ...
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

Who did Lee Corso pick? Looking at 'College GameDay' headgear for Week 8

Lee Corso will continue to put his perfect record on the line as "College GameDay" visits Eugene, Ore, for the top-10 Pac-12 meeting between Oregon and UCLA. No. 9 UCLA (6-0) enters this game as the last remaining unbeaten team in the Pac-12, and therefore the conference's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) also has an outside shot, but the Ducks' 49-3 loss to Georgia in the beginning of the season looms large.
EUGENE, OR
Sporting News

NFL Week 7 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL will once again see four teams on byes in Week 7, but this may end up being the lightest slate of all. It's not because of the number of games. There will be 12 total on Sunday including "Sunday Night Football," as is usual during bye weeks. However,...
Sporting News

Overtime Elite, explained: Best players, salaries, schedule & more for professional basketball league

Overtime Elite is back for its second season, kicking off the new year with an exciting tournament in Atlanta starting on Thursday, Oct. 20. To get the new season underway, OTE teams are hosting some of the most talented young high school players in the country for a slate of exhibition showcase games where fans will get to see the likes of Bronny James, Jared McCain, the Boozer twins, and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game

On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projecting 2022 Playoff picture after three unbeatens lose in Week 8

The Pac-12 put a matchup between ranked teams in front of the nation for the third straight week. This time, No. 10 Oregon took advantage with a 45-30 victory against No. 9 UCLA at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Bo Nix continued to surprise with a 22 of 28 passing performance that included 283 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. The Bruins fell from the undefeated ranks, and now the Pac-12's best chance to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016 hinges on one potential matchup.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

Updated Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 7 game: Austin Ekeler runs over the Seahawks, Ja'Marr Chase continues TD barrage, Tua Time equals winning time in Miami, Saquon Barkley under?

Six weeks of NFL action have come and gone, but plenty of betting goodness remains. Our best bets have been smoking hot lately — we went 8-2 last week. Now, it's time to dominate the prop bet market and highlight our favorite totals, over/unders, and other assorted player prop bets from the Week 7 slate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Why Dolphins don't have a 1st-round draft pick in 2023: Tom Brady, Sean Payton and tampering

The Dolphins are facing a rarity in 2023: they won't have a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft despite not trading it away. Miami lost its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the 2022 offseason as punishment for tampering related to attempts to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The league's investigation found "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity." Team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, which means he will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the team's game vs. the Steelers.

