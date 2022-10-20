Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. 49ers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game
The last time the 49ers and Chiefs met was in February of 2020, where confetti rained down on Kansas City after Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a fourth quarter comeback to secure Super Bowl 54. While the stakes certainly are not as high this Sunday, the teams meet for...
Sporting News
Why Jameis Winston isn't starting for Saints vs. Cardinals on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 7
The Saints are playing the Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, and once again, they will be trying to win with their backup quarterback starting. Andy Dalton will get the nod as New Orleans' top QB in the prime-time clash. It will mark...
Tua Tagovailoa finds fuel in criticism; Dolphins players dish on Brian Flores’ return to Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism. But ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor. “I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that ...
Giants OT Evan Neal Carted Off With Knee Injury vs. Jaguars
New York ruled him out of the game shortly after he left the field.
Sporting News
Who did Lee Corso pick? Looking at 'College GameDay' headgear for Week 8
Lee Corso will continue to put his perfect record on the line as "College GameDay" visits Eugene, Ore, for the top-10 Pac-12 meeting between Oregon and UCLA. No. 9 UCLA (6-0) enters this game as the last remaining unbeaten team in the Pac-12, and therefore the conference's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) also has an outside shot, but the Ducks' 49-3 loss to Georgia in the beginning of the season looms large.
Sporting News
Brian Flores coaching record: Why Dolphins fired head coach after back-to-back winning seasons
The Dolphins were one of the most surprising teams to enter the coaching carousel this past offseason, firing head coach Brian Flores less than 24 hours after their season came to a close. Unlike most teams that decided to make a change at the top — there were 10 in...
Sporting News
Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Lions WR ruled out after sustaining concussion vs. Cowboys
Despite putting up explosive numbers, the Lions' offense has struggled keeping all its weapons on the field at one time. Those injury woes continued on Sunday, when talented pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to leave Detroit's Week 7 clash against Dallas after appearing to sustain a blow to the head.
Sporting News
NFL Week 7 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL will once again see four teams on byes in Week 7, but this may end up being the lightest slate of all. It's not because of the number of games. There will be 12 total on Sunday including "Sunday Night Football," as is usual during bye weeks. However,...
MNF: Bears and Patriots Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
This rematch of Super Bowl XX has a high point spread and low total.
Sporting News
Overtime Elite, explained: Best players, salaries, schedule & more for professional basketball league
Overtime Elite is back for its second season, kicking off the new year with an exciting tournament in Atlanta starting on Thursday, Oct. 20. To get the new season underway, OTE teams are hosting some of the most talented young high school players in the country for a slate of exhibition showcase games where fans will get to see the likes of Bronny James, Jared McCain, the Boozer twins, and many more.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 8 underdogs with the best odds to win
On a day when the college football world shook with great games and greater celebrations, an upset that would have made some serious noise fell by the wayside: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14. It was a result inside Notre Dame Stadium that snapped over 12 months of futility for the...
Sporting News
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game
On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projecting 2022 Playoff picture after three unbeatens lose in Week 8
The Pac-12 put a matchup between ranked teams in front of the nation for the third straight week. This time, No. 10 Oregon took advantage with a 45-30 victory against No. 9 UCLA at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Bo Nix continued to surprise with a 22 of 28 passing performance that included 283 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. The Bruins fell from the undefeated ranks, and now the Pac-12's best chance to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016 hinges on one potential matchup.
Sporting News
Clemson's Dabo Swinney explains decision to bench DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik in comeback win vs. Syracuse
This story has been updated from a previous version. No. 5 Clemson narrowly avoided disaster at home vs. No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday, overcoming a 21-7 deficit to beat the Orange 27-21 in Death Valley. The win extends the Tigers' home win streak to 38 games, giving them the largest...
Sporting News
Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
Sporting News
Updated Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 7 game: Austin Ekeler runs over the Seahawks, Ja'Marr Chase continues TD barrage, Tua Time equals winning time in Miami, Saquon Barkley under?
Six weeks of NFL action have come and gone, but plenty of betting goodness remains. Our best bets have been smoking hot lately — we went 8-2 last week. Now, it's time to dominate the prop bet market and highlight our favorite totals, over/unders, and other assorted player prop bets from the Week 7 slate.
Sporting News
Why Dolphins don't have a 1st-round draft pick in 2023: Tom Brady, Sean Payton and tampering
The Dolphins are facing a rarity in 2023: they won't have a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft despite not trading it away. Miami lost its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the 2022 offseason as punishment for tampering related to attempts to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The league's investigation found "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity." Team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, which means he will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the team's game vs. the Steelers.
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy candidates and odds for Week 9: Bryce Young's path to repeat still open
Bryce Young had 11 seconds in the pocket – enough time to stand still at one point. Young shuffled right, scrambled back to the left, pointed to the receiver and threw a cross-body 31-yard touchdown to JoJo Earle. Young smiled, and why not?. That eliminated the hangover from last...
