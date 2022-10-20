Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’
Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 has delivered on the dragon promise — and the season finale will introduce the deadliest yet.
Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate
The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 to Add Character Fans Might Remember From ‘The Lord of the Rings’
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 won't be here for a while, but the new episodes will introduce a character who appears briefly in the 'Lord of the Rings' movies.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
The Rings of Power's Sauron twist worked because the clues were there the whole time
The showrunners executed a perfect twist by slowly teasing Sauron’s reveal, while never giving the game away
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Will See a ‘Different Side’ of Daemon
'House of the Dragon' fans should keep a close eye on Daemon in the season finale.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
House of the Dragon's debut outing has almost come to an end with the Season 1 finale airing this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. So you know what means: What's up with Season 2!?!?!? Even before the last drop of Westerosi blood has been shed, the last uncle has married his niece, and the last Targaryen brat has been a big huge jerk to someone for no good reason at all (what is UP with this family?), we're already gathering intel on Season 2.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9: The White Worm Explained
After a few House of the Dragon episodes without Mysaria, the character made a blink-and-you-miss-it comeback in episode 8. Now that we've seen the ninth installment, there's little doubt that she's the face behind the name "The White Worm." But her role on the show going forward remains unclear. Mysaria...
DC Fans Love Ezra Miller’s Rumored Flash Replacement
I'm pretty sure most of you are already aware of Ezra Miller's controversies and despite the actor's attempts to save his career in the DC Extended Universe, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery has made its verdict. If you may recall, the 30-year-old star and his agent recently met with the merger's executives to discuss his future in the franchise, and while some reports claim everything went smoothly, with the belief that Miller will continue playing Barry Allen after The Flash, it looks like that's not the case.
