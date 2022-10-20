Read full article on original website
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's father in Harvey shooting
A New Orleans man was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly gunning down his former girlfriend's father at a Harvey apartment, Jefferson Parish court records said. Jakobe Odoms, 20, was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, the records said. Odoms is accused of fatally shooting...
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
fox8live.com
15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes committed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD searches for a 15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple crimes committed across New Orleans. Officers identified the suspect as Tevin Cooper. Officers say Cooper committed two armed carjackings, an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Sept. 5. The carjackings happened on Port Street and the...
Three men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
NEW ORLEANS — For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors...
3 men imprisoned for decades for fatal drive-by shooting are ordered free in case involving corrupt New Orleans police officers
Three men imprisoned since the 1990s for a fatal New Orleans drive-by shooting were ordered freed on Wednesday, their convictions vacated by a judge after prosecutors cited the involvement of two notoriously corrupt police officers in their case. Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson were 17 when they were arrested shortly...
New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering
Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, faces up to ten years in prison after admitting financial crimes totaling nearly $900,000. WDSU's Arielle Brumfield reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
brproud.com
72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
fox8live.com
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
NOLA.com
A corrupt New Orleans cop accused them of murder. Now they're being freed from prison.
Almost three decades ago, corruption rippled through the New Orleans Police Department. Hidden inside the force were badge-bearing criminals who accepted bribes, stole cars and brutalized civilians. Few were as notorious as Len Davis, a patrol officer known as the "Desire Terrorist," who led a small cadre of law enforcers...
NOLA.com
Police seek women who shot guns from vehicle as New Orleans interstate shootings tick up
“Fireworks or gunshots?” is an age-old guessing game that New Orleanians play during periods of high crime activity. But “shooting or car crash?” is gaining traction as interstate shootings increase and police close highways for homicide investigations with greater frequency. On Wednesday, New Orleans police released a...
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
WDSU
St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Officers responded to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Galvez Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. A man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he...
Quadruple Shooting leaves one dead in St. Roch
NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday evening on North Galvez near Elysian Fields that left one person dead and three additional victims wounded.
WWL-TV
1 dead, 5 injured in two Friday night shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot, one of whom died, in a pair of shootings Friday night in New Orleans, according to police. Two victims were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the...
Louisiana pastor admits to defrauding his church, his parishoners and a school of nearly $900,000
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, the Rev. Charles Southall III,...
NOLA.com
Suspect wanted in Marrero double murder is a 'coward,' victim's mother says
The man accused of executing David Sumera and his girlfriend, Alexxis Eymard, was no stranger to the victims, according to Sumera's mother, Rhonda Bowles. Sumera was well acquainted with Michael Harris, 36, she said Wednesday. "My son knew him, but he still shot him in the back of the head,"...
WDSU
Former New Orleans principal feels vindicated after pastor pleads guilty to money laundering
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans school principal speaks to WDSU exclusively about how she was punished by Rev. Charles Southall III for speaking out against public corruption and the misappropriation of school funds. Ashonta Wyatt, former principal of Edgar P. Harney Elementary School, said she and many...
NOLA.com
Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
houmatimes.com
Man stabbed on Morgan Street
On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
