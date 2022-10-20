Five area teams won second-round matches Saturday to advance to the quarterfinal round of the CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball playoffs. Nicole Zake finished with 16 kills, Manaia Ogbechie had 11 kills, Emma Robinson added 10 kills, and Maggie Rhew compiled 50 assists as Oaks Christian rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat host San Marcos in five games, 20-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-11, in a Division 3 match.

