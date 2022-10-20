Read full article on original website
Related
Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of
Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
fox35orlando.com
2 men accused in Florida crime spree spanning 8 counties at Lowe's Home Improvement stores
Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after the duo allegedly visited several Lowe's Home Improvement stores throughout Florida, stealing more than $47,000 worth of items. Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero were arrested on Thursday after an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
fox35orlando.com
Florida motorists receive $4.3M in toll breaks in September through SunPass Savings program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation reported Thursday that 361,000 SunPass users saved $4.3 million in September under a discount offered to frequent users of toll roads. Introduced in late August and started on Sept. 1, the six-month discount period provided an average of a little more than...
brevardtimes.com
2 Men Charged With Defrauding Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores In 8 Florida Counties
SARASOTA, Florida —Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office announced that two men were chargedwith theft and a scheme to defraud. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office today arrested Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero on outstanding warrants with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An FDLE investigation...
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General
A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
floridapolitics.com
As demand for medical marijuana increases, Florida regulators request more staff, money to keep pace
The Office of Medical Marijuana Use says it needs $6.2M to keep pace with regulatory demands. The demand for medical marijuana is increasing, but the fees Florida charges aren’t enough to keep up with licensure and regulatory costs, state budget documents show. As a result, the Florida Department of...
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deaths from Hurricane Ian reach 114, FDLE reports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made...
cbs12.com
Florida Keys detective arrested for putting colleague in 'wrestling' hold, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Monroe County Sheriff's detective was arrested after he allegedly put another detective in a wrestling-type hold without his consent. The sheriff's office said Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor battery after he put his colleague in a wrestling-type hold. Sgt. Whiteman grabbed a 46-year-old detective and put him in a hold without his consent, while both were at the Sheriff’s Office Substation on Plantation Key on Oct. 12.
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – For part 11 in this series I continue with another look on October 9, 2022, 30 days after the UFO capture on September 9 2022 in Part 10 but in the same direction as before. In the 4K
fox35orlando.com
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
Free Park & Ride shuttle from the City of St. Augustine returns during Nights of Lights season
The City of St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights holiday celebration begins on Saturday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the celebration, the city is sharing the following information about free park-and-ride shuttle services being offered during Nights of Lights:. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The City of St. Augustine...
News4Jax.com
Videos showing people surprised over voter fraud arrests puts rights for Florida felons in focus
Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box. This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
fox35orlando.com
Teacher accidentally sets off panic alarm at Central Florida middle school
A scare at a local middle school put some parents on edge. A panic alarm was briefly set off at Greenwood Lakes Middle School putting the school into a lockdown.
Comments / 0