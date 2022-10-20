ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of

Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General

A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
fox35orlando.com

Florida deaths from Hurricane Ian reach 114, FDLE reports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made...
cbs12.com

Florida Keys detective arrested for putting colleague in 'wrestling' hold, sheriff says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Monroe County Sheriff's detective was arrested after he allegedly put another detective in a wrestling-type hold without his consent. The sheriff's office said Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor battery after he put his colleague in a wrestling-type hold. Sgt. Whiteman grabbed a 46-year-old detective and put him in a hold without his consent, while both were at the Sheriff’s Office Substation on Plantation Key on Oct. 12.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
News4Jax.com

Videos showing people surprised over voter fraud arrests puts rights for Florida felons in focus

Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box. This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.
