Berrien Springs, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Berrien Springs.
The South Haven High School volleyball team will have a game with Berrien Springs High School on October 20, 2022, 10:00:00.
South Haven High School
Berrien Springs High School
October 20, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The South Haven High School volleyball team will have a game with Berrien Springs High School on October 20, 2022, 11:30:00.
South Haven High School
Berrien Springs High School
October 20, 2022
11:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
