Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Districts miss deadline on Florida teacher pay plans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After Florida lawmakers set aside $800 million this year to help raise educators’ salaries, 41 school districts have not submitted plans to distribute the money, according to the state Department of Education. Districts faced an Oct. 1 deadline to submit plans that also were required to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida voter fraud arrests: Confusion over felon voter rights law
You may have seen the now-viral video going around this week. It shows several people being arrested in Tampa, accused of voter fraud. Those arrested were convicted felons who apparently thought they were allowed to vote when they cast their ballots.
fox35orlando.com
Teacher accidentally sets off panic alarm at Central Florida middle school
A scare at a local middle school put some parents on edge. A panic alarm was briefly set off at Greenwood Lakes Middle School putting the school into a lockdown.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teachers affected by Hurricane Ian to get $2M in disaster aid, governor says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida motorists receive $4.3M in toll breaks in September through SunPass Savings program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation reported Thursday that 361,000 SunPass users saved $4.3 million in September under a discount offered to frequent users of toll roads. Introduced in late August and started on Sept. 1, the six-month discount period provided an average of a little more than...
fox35orlando.com
2 men accused in Florida crime spree spanning 8 counties at Lowe's Home Improvement stores
Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after the duo allegedly visited several Lowe's Home Improvement stores throughout Florida, stealing more than $47,000 worth of items. Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero were arrested on Thursday after an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful weather across Central Florida Sunday
Today's high: 83 degrees | Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Rain: NONE. Main weather concerns: More wonderful weather today across Central Florida. Mostly sunny skies will dominate with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. Unlikely rain chances aside from a rogue coastal shower. BEACHES.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cool start kicks off picture perfect weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: NONE. Main weather concerns: We have a fabulous weekend ahead with afternoon highs in the mid to high-70s across the area and mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are through at least the end of the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s near Orlando and the surrounding areas.
Comments / 0