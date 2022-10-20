Read full article on original website
thehomepagenetwork.com
What’s Happening On Home Page: 10/17 – 10/21
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
therecord-online.com
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
Creepy Side of NEPA: Hauntings at the Keystone Theatre
TOWANDA, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. They spoke to us about some upcoming events, along with the history and paranormal stories surrounding the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, PA. Do you have a creepy story...
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
Commissioners clash over coroner's building, approve $1 million agreement with regional airport
Williamsport, Pa. — In an eventful Thursday morning meeting, Lycoming County Commissioners Richard Mirabito and Scott Metzger clashed over what to do about a new facility for the county coroner. The commissioners do not agree on the best location for a new facility for the Lycoming County Coroner. Metzger wants to build a new facility on High Street on land currently owned by UPMC, while Mirabito advocates leasing an existing property on Arch Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport, owned by Don Lundy. ...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Church of Christ Holding Many Community Events
CANTON – The Church of Christ in Canton will be holding a number of community events in November that the public is invited to attend. The Mission & Evangelism team from the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton invites you to experience a night to remember on Saturday, November 5, 2022. You will enjoy an evening filled with fellowship, live music, snacks, and dancing in your seat or on the dance floor. The 1950s was a decade that made music history, for the most part, due to the popularity of the American Bandstand. You can now experience a little piece of that history by attending Turn Back the Clock Sock Hop and listening to our local band, “The Sock Hoppers.” A night of nostalgia and making memories that will last forever is happening in small-town Canton, Pennsylvania.
Can you help identify this person?
Williamsport, Pa. — A person suspected retail theft was caught on video at the Nittany Minit mart in Loyalsock, 1459 East Third Street, according to State Police. Police did not indicate a date or time of alleged thefts. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the person pictured is being asked to call PSP Trooper Urban at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-8477.
Pa. man sentenced after scamming victim during sports card sale
TUSCARORA, Pa. (WETM) — A Meshoppen man has been sentenced to incarceration after an investigation into him scamming a man from Australia out of tens of thousands of dollars in Basketball cards. Michael Benjamin, 37, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 42 months followed by Probation Supervision […]
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
DEP fines Lawrenceville $6,000 for water system violations
Lawrenceville, a community of roughly 600 people, now has to pay $6,000 in taxpayer money to the DEP "as a means of effectively closing this matter", the letter read.
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
therecord-online.com
Purchaser found for Renovo’s long vacant Mills Park housing units
RENOVO, PA – A sales agreement has been signed for an out-of-the area group to purchase the now empty Mills Park housing units on the east end of downtown Renovo. Clinton County Housing Authority executive director Jeff Rich confirmed to therecord-online on Friday that a sales agreement has been signed with three men from out of the area, the closing date set for Jan. 31, 2023. It is his understanding the 27 units would be utilized as rental condos. He said the prospective purchasers have vacation property in the area.
Steuben County warns of EBT card skimming
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s warning of food stamp phishing scams in Steuben County, residents with EBT cards are being reminded to be on the lookout for card skimmers. The County said the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is warning of card skimming devices that can steal EBT accounts and […]
Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted for hours in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway. New York State Police said the driver did not negotiate the curve and took the ramp too fast around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. The truck was carrying […]
