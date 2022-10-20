CANTON – The Church of Christ in Canton will be holding a number of community events in November that the public is invited to attend. The Mission & Evangelism team from the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton invites you to experience a night to remember on Saturday, November 5, 2022. You will enjoy an evening filled with fellowship, live music, snacks, and dancing in your seat or on the dance floor. The 1950s was a decade that made music history, for the most part, due to the popularity of the American Bandstand. You can now experience a little piece of that history by attending Turn Back the Clock Sock Hop and listening to our local band, “The Sock Hoppers.” A night of nostalgia and making memories that will last forever is happening in small-town Canton, Pennsylvania.

CANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO