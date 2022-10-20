Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
#7 Ole Miss falls to LSU 45-20 for first loss of season
#7 Ole Miss falls to LSU 45-20 for first loss of season. Our Kam Dyer has more:
wcbi.com
THS football coach shares fond memories of Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As those who knew Sam Westmoreland cope with the sudden death of the MSU offensive lineman, the man who coached him at Tupelo High School is speaking out. We talked to Coach Ty Hardin who shared his memories of coaching number 76. Tupelo head football...
wcbi.com
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
wcbi.com
Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
wcbi.com
Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
wcbi.com
Tristan Holland charged with accessory after the fact for deadly hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the men involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford is formally charged. Tristan Holland had been held in the Shelby County, Tennessee jail. He was extradited to Oxford and charged with accessory after the fact. Holland’s bond was set at $25,000. Seth...
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County deputies ask for help locating missing man
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help to find a missing man. 21-year-old Carter Bliven was last seen this past Tuesday on County Road 416 in Woodland. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 250 pounds. Bliven was last seen driving a blue Chevy Equinox...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
wcbi.com
Tupelo woman accused of embezzling thousands from business
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is accused of taking about $14,000 from a business. Now, 48-year-old Lori Palmer is charged with embezzlement. Tupelo police say they were called about missing money at Oak Creek Apartments back on September 26th. Management at the complex suspected Palmer had taken...
wcbi.com
Lafayette County suspect in officer-involved shooting dies
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County is under investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened about Wednesday night, near Highway 334. Lafayette County deputies were called about a man and woman arguing and there was a gun involved. The sheriff’s...
wcbi.com
Plantersville residents enjoy animal field day at town hall
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Plantersville residents had a chance to get needed shots for their dogs and also get their pets microchipped. It was all part of the “Field Day” held at the town hall. Plantersville Animal Control teamed up with the Tupelo Lee Humane Society for the event.
Comments / 0