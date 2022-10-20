Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street. “It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”
Drivers warned about potential hazards as rain finally returns to Oregon
Portlanders are breathing a collective sigh of relief as rain improves the air quality after an unusually dry and hot start to fall, but a lot of rain following a drought comes with some concerns.
idesignarch.com
Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House
This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter
30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
Let it snow! Mount Hood Meadows gets covered
Just a day after they announced when ski season would likely open, Mount Hood Meadows received the first measurable snow of the season.
kptv.com
‘It’s been a crazy week’: People happy to return home after Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zones lifted
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Some good news tonight for people who live in the Nakia Creek Fire Evacuation Zone. People who were forced from their property because of evacuations are now back home. Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out a message Thursday to people in areas impacted by the Nakia...
kykn.com
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
Portland air quality sees dramatic improvement overnight, while Nakia Creek fire continues to burn
Throw open those windows! At least for now. After days living with some of the worst air quality in the nation, Portlanders can now breathe easier. Air-quality monitors around the Portland metro area on Friday morning are all in the “good” category thanks to the arrival of winds and cooler temperatures.
KGW
Busy Portland pet hospital forced to cut down ER hours
DoveLewis in Northwest Portland is cutting down from 24/7 emergency room access due to chronic staffing shortages. They hope to return when things stabilize.
Rainy weather in Portland’s forecast to help usher out the smoke
Rain and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s are forecast for Portland tomorrow as a weak atmospheric river moves into the area.
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
kptv.com
All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
camaspostrecord.com
Go Now: wildfire’s sudden expansion Sunday afternoon prompted widespread evacuations north of Camas-Washougal
Camas-Washougal residents caught off guard on Sunday, Oct. 16, by the rapid expansion of the Nakia Creek Fire and their sudden inclusion in the fire’s Level 3 “go now” evacuation zone said this week that they are “humbled and grateful” for the friends, neighbors and volunteers who helped them find comfort during such a stressful time.
kptv.com
Smoke relief centers open in Clackamas County
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Following an air quality advisory issued for the Portland area, Clackamas County is opening three relief centers, the county announced Thursday. The centers are places where the community can come to escape the unhealthy leaves of smoke in the air. As they continue to monitor the conditions, the shelters may decide to extend the hours below:
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
kptv.com
‘It’s hard to find somewhere to go’: Unhoused Portlanders respond to mayor’s plan for homeless
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to address homeless issues in Portland, announced on Friday, includes banning camping in unsanctioned areas and will establish additional designated camping sites with resources and increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages. Kyle Kyner, an unhoused person, said he...
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
buffalonynews.net
Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest
PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Comments / 0