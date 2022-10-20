ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street. “It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”
PORTLAND, OR
Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House

This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
PORTLAND, OR
Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter

30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
PORTLAND, OR
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain

Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
PORTLAND, OR
All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
CAMAS, WA
Go Now: wildfire’s sudden expansion Sunday afternoon prompted widespread evacuations north of Camas-Washougal

Camas-Washougal residents caught off guard on Sunday, Oct. 16, by the rapid expansion of the Nakia Creek Fire and their sudden inclusion in the fire’s Level 3 “go now” evacuation zone said this week that they are “humbled and grateful” for the friends, neighbors and volunteers who helped them find comfort during such a stressful time.
CAMAS, WA
Smoke relief centers open in Clackamas County

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Following an air quality advisory issued for the Portland area, Clackamas County is opening three relief centers, the county announced Thursday. The centers are places where the community can come to escape the unhealthy leaves of smoke in the air. As they continue to monitor the conditions, the shelters may decide to extend the hours below:
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest

PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
OREGON STATE
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR

