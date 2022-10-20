Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County Government provides minutes from October 20 Commissoners meeting
MINUTES – Meeting Minutes – October 6, 2022. Marsha Dippold – Employee Support Director Dickinson Center Inc. Potter County Food Pantry Members: Dawn Bacon with Austin Food Pantry; Brenda West with Shinglehouse Food Pantry; Ruth Davis with Ulysses Food Pantry; Keri Powell with God’s Country Food Pantry.
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
therecord-online.com
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
owegopennysaver.com
Fire destroys established Tioga County farm; Community rallies behind the Rudin family
Wednesday evening was filled with phone calls and prayers as the community sat and watched the well-known barn, that once served as a backdrop for Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days, explode into flames; an inferno that soon spread to the homestead on the property, which was also destroyed. Crews...
Bath Schools Superintendent to retire after 10 years
The school said the BOE and GST BOCES will work together to find a new superintendent to start in July 2023.
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
DEP fines Lawrenceville $6,000 for water system violations
Lawrenceville, a community of roughly 600 people, now has to pay $6,000 in taxpayer money to the DEP "as a means of effectively closing this matter", the letter read.
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Voters to Cast Ballot on Redistricting
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben county released the redistricting ballot that residents will see when they hit the polls on November 8th. The redistricting ballot will ask residents if they want to redraw legislative boundaries to match the results of the 2020 census. If enough residents vote yes, the county...
wellsvillesun.com
Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care
Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville rallies around “Velvet”, donating over $2000 for eye surgery
Allegany County Trap Neuter Return rescue team found Velvet in dire condition. Carrie Jefferds is on the streets of Wellsville and Allegany county rescuing cats and kittens almost non-stop. The latest recovery was a very desperate case, a little kitten still alive but with serious injuries, specifically a necrotic eye.
wellsvillesun.com
What’s new in Wellsville NY ?
The Wellsville Development Corporation newsletter is out!!. Read about the recent “Murder Mystery Dinner,” updates on the Main Street clock, and more….
Steuben County warns of EBT card skimming
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s warning of food stamp phishing scams in Steuben County, residents with EBT cards are being reminded to be on the lookout for card skimmers. The County said the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is warning of card skimming devices that can steal EBT accounts and […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
Pa. man sentenced after scamming victim during sports card sale
TUSCARORA, Pa. (WETM) — A Meshoppen man has been sentenced to incarceration after an investigation into him scamming a man from Australia out of tens of thousands of dollars in Basketball cards. Michael Benjamin, 37, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 42 months followed by Probation Supervision […]
Cayuta man speaks on tractor safety
CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday October 16th, a two-vehicle accident occurred on state Route 13. The accident involved a van that rear-ended a tractor that was pulling a trailer. Both vehicles sustained damage and one person was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, accidents between cars and tractor are becoming increasingly common, especially on state […]
Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges
(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
Why an Allegany County woman's monthly electric bill is more than 10x usual cost
Rachel Werner got an electric bill for $1,500 in July. 7 Problem Solvers learned it was an accumulated difference from suspended meter readings, but she feels she shouldn't have to pay.
