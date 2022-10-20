ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Morning accident sends two to hospital

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Man and dog found dead after crashing into WV pond

GLENWOOD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man and his dog were found dead after crashing into a pond at a popular campground in West Virginia. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:21 am, Corporal S.C. Allen responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 2 at the River’s Edge Campground.
WALKER, WV
WBOY

Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on U.S. Route 50 for repairs. The slow lane of Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately, the WVDOH announced on Friday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Second Death Listed as Result of Recent I-79 Wreck

On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am, Sgt. J.R. Wince received a call advising that Ruth Ann Dean, 72 of Sutton, WV died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the aforementioned crash. This investigation remains active and ongoing.
SUTTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home

SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels.  The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Lane Closed on Harrison County Bridge up to Oct. 27

FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. Effective immediately, the slow lane on US Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair. The closure is expected to last through Thursday, October 27, 2022. Motorists are advised to allow additional time for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV

