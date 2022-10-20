Read full article on original website
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
Police identify West Virginia man who died after his car crashed into pond
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his vehicle crashed into a pond in Mason County, West Virginia. WVSP says that 49-year-old Scott Burdette, of Walker, West Virginia, and a small dog were found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in a pond […]
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
The Recorddelta
Morning accident sends two to hospital
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
Man and dog found dead after crashing into WV pond
GLENWOOD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man and his dog were found dead after crashing into a pond at a popular campground in West Virginia. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:21 am, Corporal S.C. Allen responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 2 at the River’s Edge Campground.
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
WDTV
Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane on Route 50 in Harrison County is closed effective immediately. The slow lane on Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair, officials said. The closure is expected to last...
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
WBOY
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on U.S. Route 50 for repairs. The slow lane of Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately, the WVDOH announced on Friday morning.
Deputies: ‘Squeak Bennett,’ 71, arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself in West Virginia home
A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as "Squeak Bennett" was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home.
Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
Man allegedly sold fentanyl to undercover person in Fairmont Wendy’s parking lot
A man has been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover individual in Fairmont.
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
connect-bridgeport.com
Second Death Listed as Result of Recent I-79 Wreck
On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am, Sgt. J.R. Wince received a call advising that Ruth Ann Dean, 72 of Sutton, WV died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the aforementioned crash. This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home
SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels. The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 253 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,487
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Oct. 21) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 605,830 with an increase of 253 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
Lane Closed on Harrison County Bridge up to Oct. 27
FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. Effective immediately, the slow lane on US Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair. The closure is expected to last through Thursday, October 27, 2022. Motorists are advised to allow additional time for...
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
