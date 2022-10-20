ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Huntsville.

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team will have a game with Bob Jones High School on October 20, 2022, 08:15:00.

Vestavia Hills High School
Bob Jones High School
October 20, 2022
08:15:00
2022 AHSAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs

The James Clemens High School volleyball team will have a game with Hoover High School on October 20, 2022, 08:15:00.

James Clemens High School
Hoover High School
October 20, 2022
08:15:00
2022 AHSAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

Bob Jones And Sparkman Advance In Super Regional Volleyball

HUNTSVILLE- Both Bob Jones and Sparkman have advanced in the Class 7A Super Regional Volleyball Tournament held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. With the victories, both squads qualify for next week’s State Tournament and play in the regional semi-fianl round on Friday. Bob Jones defeated Vestavia Hills...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Volleyball State Tournament Set- Bob Jones And Sparkman To Do Battle

HUNTSVILLE- The volleyball programs at both Bob Jones and Sparkman High Schools are alive and well. Each squad has advanced to the AHSAA State Tournament at Birmingham’s CrossPlex after finishing among the top four teams at the Class 7A North Super Regional. For Bob Jones, the Patriots shutout both...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House

The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Decatur blitzes Buckhorn, ends 2-game losing skid

Ellis Dickman threw four touchdown passes to lead Decatur to Friday’s 52-14 victory over Buckhorn in a non-region game. Dickman connected with Jayden Brown for two scores and threw one each to Jack Waller and Bo Belcher. The Red Raiders (7-2) also got three rushing touchdowns, two from Ryan...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
WAFF

Flower Friday: What’s good about the Goldenrod

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On a chilly fall day, we don’t always think about the flowers that are still blooming around us. One of those is the Goldenrod, a gorgeous golden flower that blooms in many different soils and climates. Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden says the honey-scented flowers represent good luck and a pioneering spirit!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Florence shuts out Sparkman for 6th-straight win

Class 7A, No. 10-ranked Florence proved its first appearance in the AHSAA poll in seven years was no fluke while serving notice the Falcons will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming playoffs. Florence scored two touchdowns in the game’s first nine minutes Friday and shut down...
FLORENCE, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy