U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
Allentown School Superintendent May Be Fired At Board Meeting: Report
Allentown School District may soon begin the search for a new superintendent, according to a report by WFMZ. The board is expected to vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford, who assumed office less than a year ago, the outlet reports. An unnamed source said the board would vote...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
lvpnews.com
Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting
The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
allaccess.com
Derrick Cole Named PD At WAEB (B104)/Allentown
IHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN names DERRICK COLE PD at Top 40 WAEB (B104). COLE joins from iHEARTMEDIA’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR/Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN and PD for WLAN (FM97)/LANCASTER. iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group EVP JEFF HURLEY...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD votes to part ways with Superintendent John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford. His resignation is effective Oct. 28. The vote was 6-3. Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, Charles Thiel and Nancy Wilt voted to approve...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In Northampton Township, several residents have been up in arms about another proposed Wawa location...
Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines
Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
morethanthecurve.com
Column | The very problematic response by Mayor Yaniv Aronson of Conshohocken when asked about the Conshohocken Beer Festival
After the decision in early April by the borough council to not rent the field to the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary for the Conshohocken Beer Festival, MoreThanTheCurve.com filed a series of right-to-knows to help understand the decision-making and verify things we had heard and that elected officials were telling members of the public. For example, we requested every use of the word “beer” on the borough’s email server dating back to 2014 (find the complete set of these emails here).
Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
Flourtown Resident and Comcast Exec. Named Chair of Philadelphia Tourism Agency
Karen Dougherty is the Executive Vice President for Comcast and the new Board Chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. Flourtown resident and Comcast Executive Vice President Karen Dougherty Buchholz is the new board chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. She will succeed Nicholas DeBenedictis who served as the chair for 18 years, according to FacilitiesOnline.com.
These Bucks County Wawa Locations are Reducing Their Hours of Operation. Read to See When, Where, and Why
For a variety of reasons, multiple Wawa locations in the Bucks County area will be reducing their hours in the near future. Staff writers at Fox 29 wrote about the new measures. Due to a spike in crime at Wawa locations in both the Bucks and Philadelphia areas, several local...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
slspotlight.com
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
Westfield, N.J., residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house at 657 Boulevard
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
