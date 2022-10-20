ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting

The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
allaccess.com

Derrick Cole Named PD At WAEB (B104)/Allentown

IHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN names DERRICK COLE PD at Top 40 WAEB (B104). COLE joins from iHEARTMEDIA’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR/Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN and PD for WLAN (FM97)/LANCASTER. iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group EVP JEFF HURLEY...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD votes to part ways with Superintendent John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford. His resignation is effective Oct. 28. The vote was 6-3. Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, Charles Thiel and Nancy Wilt voted to approve...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines

Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
EASTON, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Column | The very problematic response by Mayor Yaniv Aronson of Conshohocken when asked about the Conshohocken Beer Festival

After the decision in early April by the borough council to not rent the field to the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary for the Conshohocken Beer Festival, MoreThanTheCurve.com filed a series of right-to-knows to help understand the decision-making and verify things we had heard and that elected officials were telling members of the public. For example, we requested every use of the word “beer” on the borough’s email server dating back to 2014 (find the complete set of these emails here).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Flourtown Resident and Comcast Exec. Named Chair of Philadelphia Tourism Agency

Karen Dougherty is the Executive Vice President for Comcast and the new Board Chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. Flourtown resident and Comcast Executive Vice President Karen Dougherty Buchholz is the new board chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. She will succeed Nicholas DeBenedictis who served as the chair for 18 years, according to FacilitiesOnline.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
slspotlight.com

Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School

At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy