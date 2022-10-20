Read full article on original website
Lambertville Station slates fall festival, vendors wanted
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. The free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine, along the banks of the Delaware River.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023
The news comes a mere week after its Plymouth Meeting Mall outpost was announced. The post Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023 appeared first on What Now Philly: The Best Source For Philadelphia News.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
Column | The very problematic response by Mayor Yaniv Aronson of Conshohocken when asked about the Conshohocken Beer Festival
After the decision in early April by the borough council to not rent the field to the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary for the Conshohocken Beer Festival, MoreThanTheCurve.com filed a series of right-to-knows to help understand the decision-making and verify things we had heard and that elected officials were telling members of the public. For example, we requested every use of the word “beer” on the borough’s email server dating back to 2014 (find the complete set of these emails here).
Falls Township Grants Approval to Construct New Salt Storage Facility for Upcoming Winter Weather
Supervisors from a Bucks County township recently announced updates for a new storage unit for salt to be used during the winter. Members of the board for Falls Township granted preliminary and final land development approval to NorthPoint to construct a 115,200-square-foot storage facility for Morton Salt at 10 Solar Drive in Morrisville.
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
‘Steeples & Steel’ Tours Return to South Bethlehem
After a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, the popular “Steeples & Steel” tours of historic religious and industrial sites on Bethlehem’s South Side are back. Presented by the nonprofit Steelworkers’ Archives and the County of Northampton, the guided mini-bus tours are a way of paying...
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In Northampton Township, several residents have been up in arms about another proposed Wawa location...
America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken
YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
Quakertown Farmers Market hosts holiday contest
Quakertown Farmers Market is calling all ghosts and ghouls to its annual Trick or Treat Costume Contest, to be held at 1 p.m. sharp on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rain date is Oct. 23. Contestants are asked to line up outside Entrance #18 in the appropriate age category: 0-3, 4-6,...
Multiple Bucks County Wawa stores are cutting overnight hours amid safety concerns
Wawa has decided to suspend overnight hours at multiple Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County locations. According to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce, several stores will close from midnight until 5 a.m. until further notice because of internal decisions but also at the recommendation of the local authorities to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
