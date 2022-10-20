ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Lambertville Station slates fall festival, vendors wanted

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. The free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine, along the banks of the Delaware River.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
NEWTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Column | The very problematic response by Mayor Yaniv Aronson of Conshohocken when asked about the Conshohocken Beer Festival

After the decision in early April by the borough council to not rent the field to the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary for the Conshohocken Beer Festival, MoreThanTheCurve.com filed a series of right-to-knows to help understand the decision-making and verify things we had heard and that elected officials were telling members of the public. For example, we requested every use of the word “beer” on the borough’s email server dating back to 2014 (find the complete set of these emails here).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Steeples & Steel’ Tours Return to South Bethlehem

After a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, the popular “Steeples & Steel” tours of historic religious and industrial sites on Bethlehem’s South Side are back. Presented by the nonprofit Steelworkers’ Archives and the County of Northampton, the guided mini-bus tours are a way of paying...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Travel Maven

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
AMBLER, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
morethanthecurve.com

America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken

YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown Farmers Market hosts holiday contest

Quakertown Farmers Market is calling all ghosts and ghouls to its annual Trick or Treat Costume Contest, to be held at 1 p.m. sharp on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rain date is Oct. 23. Contestants are asked to line up outside Entrance #18 in the appropriate age category: 0-3, 4-6,...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Multiple Bucks County Wawa stores are cutting overnight hours amid safety concerns

Wawa has decided to suspend overnight hours at multiple Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County locations. According to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce, several stores will close from midnight until 5 a.m. until further notice because of internal decisions but also at the recommendation of the local authorities to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site

A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

