ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
NEWTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County

- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown

Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek

Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa to close several stores in Philly, Bucks County overnight after armed robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies. On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run. The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m.  "Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said.  Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Who Died After Car Went Into Bucks County Creek ID'd

Authorities have identified a 56-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a creek in Bucks County. Michael Allan Fisher died after his SUV went into the Neshaminy Creek shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Saturday. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy