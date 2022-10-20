Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
PhillyBite
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
sauconsource.com
Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown
Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
NBC Philadelphia
One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek
Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In Northampton Township, several residents have been up in arms about another proposed Wawa location...
Wawa to close several stores in Philly, Bucks County overnight after armed robberies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies. On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run. The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m. "Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said. Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Who Died After Car Went Into Bucks County Creek ID'd
Authorities have identified a 56-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a creek in Bucks County. Michael Allan Fisher died after his SUV went into the Neshaminy Creek shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Saturday. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.
These Bucks County Wawa Locations are Reducing Their Hours of Operation. Read to See When, Where, and Why
For a variety of reasons, multiple Wawa locations in the Bucks County area will be reducing their hours in the near future. Staff writers at Fox 29 wrote about the new measures. Due to a spike in crime at Wawa locations in both the Bucks and Philadelphia areas, several local...
buckscountyherald.com
PA Turnpike to close overnight Oct. 22 between Valley Forge and Norristown interchanges
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that Interstate 276 (I-276) will be closed in both directions from midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 between the Valley Forge Interchange, Exit 326, and the Norristown Interchange, Exit 333, Montgomery County. The Turnpike closure is necessary for...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
