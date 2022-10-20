ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

St. Joseph Parish Pastor in Aston Pens Book on Purpose of Angels

An archdiocesan pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Aston, Brian Bransfield, has written a book that explores the purpose of angels, writes Gina Christian for Catholic Philly. Msgr. Bransfield’s book “Angels: Our Guardians in Spiritual Battle,” explores angels found in Scripture, the writings of the Church Fathers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the lives of the saints and the works of key theologians.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WHYY

U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
buckscountyherald.com

School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts

Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
njurbannews.com

Trenton mayor’s race heats up

In less than three weeks, Trentonians will likely go to the polls and re-elect mayor Reed Gusciora and several new city council members. Gusciora received an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month, thus paving the way, many contend, will be a big win for the incumbent mayor.
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
Phillymag.com

Ex-Cop Ryan Pownall’s Case Should Be Krasner’s Humbling Moment

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has become so politically polarizing that it’s beginning to drop the ball for its own causes. It’s time for its leader to refocus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!...
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
