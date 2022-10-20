Read full article on original website
St. Joseph Parish Pastor in Aston Pens Book on Purpose of Angels
An archdiocesan pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Aston, Brian Bransfield, has written a book that explores the purpose of angels, writes Gina Christian for Catholic Philly. Msgr. Bransfield’s book “Angels: Our Guardians in Spiritual Battle,” explores angels found in Scripture, the writings of the Church Fathers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the lives of the saints and the works of key theologians.
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he expects the House will soon vote on impeaching him
Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor said Friday he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature and that it could begin as early as next week. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters in a morning news conference on the state Capitol steps that...
Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts
Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
'Someone is going to end up dying' — chaos at Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Services Center
Philadelphia City Council heard dramatic testimony Thursday about chaotic conditions caused by overcrowding at the Juvenile Justice Services Center. Council is now calling on the state to step in and remedy the increasingly dangerous situation.
Capitol rioter from Berks County gets prison for attacks on journalist, police
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him to two years and...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
Trenton mayor’s race heats up
In less than three weeks, Trentonians will likely go to the polls and re-elect mayor Reed Gusciora and several new city council members. Gusciora received an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month, thus paving the way, many contend, will be a big win for the incumbent mayor.
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
Ex-Cop Ryan Pownall’s Case Should Be Krasner’s Humbling Moment
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has become so politically polarizing that it’s beginning to drop the ball for its own causes. It’s time for its leader to refocus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!...
FOP responds to City Controller audit of Philly Police Department
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart says it found the police department has a lot of work to do -- like addressing staffing challenges and inequity in 911 call response times.
Philly schools report includes nearly 100 recommendations to remedy district issues
The new School District of Philadelphia superintendent’s transition team has released a report with almost 100 recommendations for a five-year plan to remedy the district’s issues.
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
Haunted History: The story behind the infamous bloodstain in Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe
Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe still has the bloodstain of British General James Agnew and it's believed his spirit still roams the halls.
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
