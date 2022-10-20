ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper

Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Property in Heart of King of Prussia

Piazza Management is proposing a mixed-use development on 1100 First Ave.Image via Jeff Blumenthal, The Philadelphia Business Journal. A King of Prussia property could soon be seeing a mixed-use development. The space was acquired by developer and car dealership owner Vince Piazza in 2016 before he passed away. Now, an affiliate of his company, Piazza Management, is requesting that the space at 1100 First Avenue be turned into hundreds of new apartments and a parking garage, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Medford couple publishes first book together

Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
Home health care agency expands to Bucks

Faithful Home Care Solutions LLC is expanding its home care services to Bucks County. The home health care agency provides care to those who are sick, disabled and to seniors. Faithful Home Care will come to your home to conduct a free assessment and establish a home care plan that creates the best opportunity for every client to recover and gain independence right in the comfort of their home.
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million

That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken

YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
