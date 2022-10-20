Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
These Two Bucks County Nonprofits Just Collaborated with Each Other to Help Local Families
The two organizations worked together for the good of Bucks County residents in need. Two philanthropic organizations in Bucks County recently collaborated with each other in order to secure items for local families. Earlier this month, the Danaher Lynch Family Organization, based in Newtown, recently worked with United Way of...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
The New Jersey shop is a unique location for vintage clothing.Image via Bear Bone Vintage. Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Property in Heart of King of Prussia
Piazza Management is proposing a mixed-use development on 1100 First Ave.Image via Jeff Blumenthal, The Philadelphia Business Journal. A King of Prussia property could soon be seeing a mixed-use development. The space was acquired by developer and car dealership owner Vince Piazza in 2016 before he passed away. Now, an affiliate of his company, Piazza Management, is requesting that the space at 1100 First Avenue be turned into hundreds of new apartments and a parking garage, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
thesunpapers.com
Medford couple publishes first book together
Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
We Have Another Monmouth County, NJ Closure & It Screams Our Economy Is In Trouble
I'm not going to lie to you. This one is going to hurt. We do have another business closing at the Jersey Shore but the fact that it is a local grocery store chain puts a knot in my stomach. The store is called Nature's Corner Natural Market and they...
70and73.com
Redeveloping Moorestown Mall: Plans for a liquor and wine store in former Sears Auto Center.
The push to redevelop the flagging Moorestown Mall property has attracted a new apartment complex, the largest ambulatory center for Cooper University Health Care and now a liquor and wine store. Jit Renjen of Edison has applied to the Planning Board to turn the now-closed, 22,612-square-foot Sears Auto Center on...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
buckscountyherald.com
Home health care agency expands to Bucks
Faithful Home Care Solutions LLC is expanding its home care services to Bucks County. The home health care agency provides care to those who are sick, disabled and to seniors. Faithful Home Care will come to your home to conduct a free assessment and establish a home care plan that creates the best opportunity for every client to recover and gain independence right in the comfort of their home.
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
morethanthecurve.com
America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken
YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
