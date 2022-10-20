ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fcfreepress

Shippensburg rallied for win

Shippensburg University volleyball team rallied back from two sets down to take a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Easter Division victory over Kutztown on Friday night at Keystone Arena. Set scores were 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12. Shippensburg (13-11, 5-4 PSAC East) was led by seniors Rachel Verhoef and Kaitlyn...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy soccer teams set for postseason

Fox Chapel’s boys soccer team, in the WPIAL playoffs for the 23rd consecutive season, was seeded fourth in the Class 4A tournament and will face Canon-McMillan in the quarterfinals Saturday (Oct. 29). The match will be played at noon at James Burk Complex. The Foxes split the final two...
FOX CHAPEL, PA

