Read full article on original website
Related
Shippensburg rallied for win
Shippensburg University volleyball team rallied back from two sets down to take a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Easter Division victory over Kutztown on Friday night at Keystone Arena. Set scores were 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12. Shippensburg (13-11, 5-4 PSAC East) was led by seniors Rachel Verhoef and Kaitlyn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy soccer teams set for postseason
Fox Chapel’s boys soccer team, in the WPIAL playoffs for the 23rd consecutive season, was seeded fourth in the Class 4A tournament and will face Canon-McMillan in the quarterfinals Saturday (Oct. 29). The match will be played at noon at James Burk Complex. The Foxes split the final two...
West Perry field hockey adds more wins to record before postseason
West Perry field hockey continues to climb week after week, and this week was no different. Nearing the end of their schedule, the Mustangs played Shippensburg earning yet another shutout and advancing their record to 11-1 in the division and 14-3 overall. Scoring two goals in the first and second...
HS football: Positive energy fueling Vinny Pellegrini, Quakertown's resurgance
QUAKERTOWN — It was not a stylish performance. But the results were prominently displayed on the scoreboard as Quakertown continued its resurgence with a 35-18 win over Harry S. Truman to celebrate Homecoming and Senior Night at Alumni Field. After starting the season 1-3, the Panthers have won four of their last five...
Comments / 0