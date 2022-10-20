Read full article on original website
Philly superintendent promises to end ineffective programs as part of strategic plan
The School District of Philadelphia lacks a clear “theory of action” when it comes to raising student achievement, according to a report from Superintendent Tony Watlington’s transition team. “When initiatives are launched, they rarely go to scale as they come from separate departments in the central office...
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
Philly schools report includes nearly 100 recommendations to remedy district issues
The new School District of Philadelphia superintendent’s transition team has released a report with almost 100 recommendations for a five-year plan to remedy the district’s issues.
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around.
Exton Private School Among U.S. Schools Where Mental Health, Wellbeing Are as Important as Academic Success
Church Farm School in Exton is one of the few schools in the United States that puts just as much emphasis on mental health and wellbeing as they do on academic excellence, according to a staff report from Study International. The private, college preparatory boarding and day school for boys...
University of Pennsylvania’s Anthea Butler Is Honored by the American Academy of Religion
Anthea Butler, Geraldine R. Segal Professor of American Social Thought at the University of Pennsylvania, has received the 2022 Martin E. Marty Award for the Public Understanding of Religion from the American Academy of Religion. The Marty Award is given annually to an individual whose work helps advance the public understanding of religion.
Beloved Philadelphia crossing guard gets emotional sendoff after 38 years
"I didn't have children and these are my children," Carman Harris said. "I always call them my babies. I have 38 years' worth of babies."
Philly school district could spend $5 million to lock up student cell phones
Update: Philadelphia’s school board did not vote on the proposed $5 million contract with Yondr Inc. Thursday night as planned. The board withdrew the item halfway through its meeting. Superintendent Tony Watlington said he plans to get more feedback from school principals. In an attempt to create “phone-free schools,”...
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Student protesters rush Franklin Field, interrupt Penn homecoming game
A group of student protesters rushed Franklin Field at the Penn Quakers’ homecoming football game against Yale on Saturday, stalling the game for about an hour. Several students were detained after the protests.
'Someone is going to end up dying' — chaos at Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Services Center
Philadelphia City Council heard dramatic testimony Thursday about chaotic conditions caused by overcrowding at the Juvenile Justice Services Center. Council is now calling on the state to step in and remedy the increasingly dangerous situation.
2 Delaware County Businesses Named Top 100 Places to Work in U.S. by Fortune Magazine
Two Delaware County businesses made Fortune Magazine’s 2021 top 100 Places to Work in the US, despite disruptions from the pandemic, writes Michael Tanenbaum for phillyvoice.com. Newtown Township-based IT company, SAP America, moved up to No. 29, moving up 30 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 59.
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
Dance Studio in Chester County Expanding to Welcome More Dancers, More Opportunities
Students at the Chesco Dance Center.Image via Chester County Press. When owner Kellie Gwaltney-Greer of the Avondale-based Chesco Dance Center opened it 2009, she was never expecting the leaps and bounds that it would grow over the years as she welcomes participants for the 14th season of dance classes, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press.
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Community Rallies Around Injured Berks County Student Athlete
Noah Martinez, a Muhlenberg High School student and goalie of the soccer team, brought his A-game to the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18. But just as the teen was going in for a save, Noah hit his jaw — breaking the bone into four pieces and badly damaging several of his teeth.
Princeton University seeks help finding missing student
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, the school said.
School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts
Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
Gopuff Notifies Hundreds More Employees of Termination
Another chunk of Gopuff employees have been affected by ongoing layoffs as part of the Philadelphia digital delivery company's 10% reduction in its workforce, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Less than 250 workers were notified last week of their termination, according to Gopuff. In July, the 9-year-old company said it...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
