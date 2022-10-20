Read full article on original website
St. Joseph Parish Pastor in Aston Pens Book on Purpose of Angels
An archdiocesan pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Aston, Brian Bransfield, has written a book that explores the purpose of angels, writes Gina Christian for Catholic Philly. Msgr. Bransfield’s book “Angels: Our Guardians in Spiritual Battle,” explores angels found in Scripture, the writings of the Church Fathers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the lives of the saints and the works of key theologians.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
These Two Bucks County Nonprofits Just Collaborated with Each Other to Help Local Families
The two organizations worked together for the good of Bucks County residents in need. Two philanthropic organizations in Bucks County recently collaborated with each other in order to secure items for local families. Earlier this month, the Danaher Lynch Family Organization, based in Newtown, recently worked with United Way of...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
thevalleyledger.com
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
buckscountyherald.com
Lambertville Station slates fall festival, vendors wanted
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. The free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine, along the banks of the Delaware River.
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In Northampton Township, several residents have been up in arms about another proposed Wawa location...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
slspotlight.com
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
underthebutton.com
Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police
This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
sauconsource.com
Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown
Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
Pa. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of soldier, 17, killed in Korean War and recently identified
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered that all United States and commonwealth flags fly at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 22, in honor of a soldier killed in the Korean War and only recently identified. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 22 for U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J....
Jury Finds Montgomery Township Underpaid for a Family’s 50 Acres in 2010; Judgment Could Reach $7.5 Million
A jury has finally made the Zehr family whole for the 50-acre tract of land that was purchased by Montgomery Township in a 2010 eminent domain expropriation arrangement. Jon Campisi did the deed in bringing this story to the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. The township takeover of the property was justified at...
