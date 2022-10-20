ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
MONTCO.Today

Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper

Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies

No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
NEWTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
NEW HOPE, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos

We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Roads to Be Closed for Sunday’s Hellertown Halloween Parade

Along with the fun of this year’s Hellertown Halloween Parade, there will be some minor inconveniences for local residents as a result of road closures along the parade route. Borough officials are doing their best to keep the inconvenience to a minimum by alerting residents to where roads will...
HELLERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Collegeville Italian Bakery serving up Phillies themed treats

COLLEGEVILLE, PA. (CBS) -- There's wings, pizza and pretzels, but you got to have some sweets in there. CBS3 visited Collegeville Italian Bakery where they are baking up a number of Phillies-themed sweets.Tomato pies are selling straight out of the oven and Phillies fans can't get enough.  At Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County, it's known for its famous pizza and fresh baked goods.  "Collegeville Italian Bakery, I've been coming here for probably 20 years," Charles Burger said.  The bakery has been bringing families together for nearly 30 years. And on days like these, they do things with a Philly...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA

