This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
thevalleyledger.com
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies
No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
buckscountyherald.com
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
These Two Bucks County Nonprofits Just Collaborated with Each Other to Help Local Families
The two organizations worked together for the good of Bucks County residents in need. Two philanthropic organizations in Bucks County recently collaborated with each other in order to secure items for local families. Earlier this month, the Danaher Lynch Family Organization, based in Newtown, recently worked with United Way of...
Halloween trick-or-treat hours announced by city of Reading
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are...
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country.Image via Plumsteadville Inn. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos
We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
sauconsource.com
Roads to Be Closed for Sunday’s Hellertown Halloween Parade
Along with the fun of this year’s Hellertown Halloween Parade, there will be some minor inconveniences for local residents as a result of road closures along the parade route. Borough officials are doing their best to keep the inconvenience to a minimum by alerting residents to where roads will...
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In Northampton Township, several residents have been up in arms about another proposed Wawa location...
Collegeville Italian Bakery serving up Phillies themed treats
COLLEGEVILLE, PA. (CBS) -- There's wings, pizza and pretzels, but you got to have some sweets in there. CBS3 visited Collegeville Italian Bakery where they are baking up a number of Phillies-themed sweets.Tomato pies are selling straight out of the oven and Phillies fans can't get enough. At Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County, it's known for its famous pizza and fresh baked goods. "Collegeville Italian Bakery, I've been coming here for probably 20 years," Charles Burger said. The bakery has been bringing families together for nearly 30 years. And on days like these, they do things with a Philly...
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
Car Dealership Chain Opens Their Latest Showroom in Fairless Hills
The car dealership will be a new spot for Bucks County residents to find their next ride. A popular car dealership chain just opened one of their latest locations in Bucks County, with a family-fun event kicking off their first day. Staff writers at MyChesCo wrote about the new showroom.
These Bucks County Wawa Locations are Reducing Their Hours of Operation. Read to See When, Where, and Why
For a variety of reasons, multiple Wawa locations in the Bucks County area will be reducing their hours in the near future. Staff writers at Fox 29 wrote about the new measures. Due to a spike in crime at Wawa locations in both the Bucks and Philadelphia areas, several local...
