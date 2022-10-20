Read full article on original website
Reno Huskies on top of girls soccer standings as North 5A Regional playoffs loom
After a rare fall season that saw Reno girls soccer left out of the Northern 5A playoff mix in 2021, a lot had to change in the Huskies’ camp to avoid a rerun of last season. It has. ...
ACC News: Miami’s season going downhill as free-fall continues
The Miami football program started the season ranked No. 16 and moved as far up as No. 13 in the country before watching its season unravel in front of them. Miami is now sitting at 3-4 and coming off of a 45-21 blowout loss at home to Duke in which the Blue Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. The 28 unanswered points weren’t even the entire story, however. The Hurricanes also gave up the ball eight times — three interceptions and five lost fumbles. So, what’s next for Miami? It’s just the first season for head coach Mario Cristobal, but this...
