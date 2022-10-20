Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
Falls Township Grants Approval to Construct New Salt Storage Facility for Upcoming Winter Weather
Supervisors from a Bucks County township recently announced updates for a new storage unit for salt to be used during the winter. Members of the board for Falls Township granted preliminary and final land development approval to NorthPoint to construct a 115,200-square-foot storage facility for Morton Salt at 10 Solar Drive in Morrisville.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In Northampton Township, several residents have been up in arms about another proposed Wawa location...
phillyvoice.com
Multiple Bucks County Wawa stores are cutting overnight hours amid safety concerns
Wawa has decided to suspend overnight hours at multiple Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County locations. According to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce, several stores will close from midnight until 5 a.m. until further notice because of internal decisions but also at the recommendation of the local authorities to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
Warminster Chiropractor Now Offering Services to Southampton Residents
The Bucks County chiropractor is expanding her operations around the area. A Bucks County chiropractor has recently announced that she will be expanding her operations to other parts of the area. Dr. Haley McCaffery, a Warminster-based chiropractor, recently announced that she will be offering her medical and wellness skills to...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Who Died After Car Went Into Bucks County Creek ID'd
Authorities have identified a 56-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a creek in Bucks County. Michael Allan Fisher died after his SUV went into the Neshaminy Creek shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Saturday. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
NBC Philadelphia
One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek
Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
These Bucks County Wawa Locations are Reducing Their Hours of Operation. Read to See When, Where, and Why
For a variety of reasons, multiple Wawa locations in the Bucks County area will be reducing their hours in the near future. Staff writers at Fox 29 wrote about the new measures. Due to a spike in crime at Wawa locations in both the Bucks and Philadelphia areas, several local...
morethanthecurve.com
Column | The very problematic response by Mayor Yaniv Aronson of Conshohocken when asked about the Conshohocken Beer Festival
After the decision in early April by the borough council to not rent the field to the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary for the Conshohocken Beer Festival, MoreThanTheCurve.com filed a series of right-to-knows to help understand the decision-making and verify things we had heard and that elected officials were telling members of the public. For example, we requested every use of the word “beer” on the borough’s email server dating back to 2014 (find the complete set of these emails here).
buckscountyherald.com
PA Turnpike to close overnight Oct. 22 between Valley Forge and Norristown interchanges
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that Interstate 276 (I-276) will be closed in both directions from midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 between the Valley Forge Interchange, Exit 326, and the Norristown Interchange, Exit 333, Montgomery County. The Turnpike closure is necessary for...
fox29.com
Bucks County Wawa locations to close early due to recent armed robberies
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Several Bucks County Wawas are closing early amid recent armed robberies in Lower Southampton and Northhampton townships. Two locations in Featerville, the Wawa on Rosewood Avenue and on Philmont and Street Roads, will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. The Wawa on Bustleton Pike, a...
wrnjradio.com
37-year-old man dies in skydiving incident in Hunterdon County, state police say
ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 37-year-old man died in a skydiving incident Friday afternoon in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to a medical assist for skydiving incident at 70 Airport Road in Alexandria Township, Marchan said. Upon arrival...
aroundambler.com
Ambler to consider amending the Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code
The Borough of Ambler’s Borough Council instructed its solicitor to draft an amendment to the existing Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code and a draft is now available for review. You can find it starting on page 21 of the recent council meeting agenda. You can find the current zoning pertaining to Transit-Oriented Development here (starting on page 230).
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown may see new brew pub
Artifact Brewing would like to replace the long-vacant PA Wine and Spirits store in the center of Doylestown Borough with a brew pub, but it will need some parking first. The Hatboro-based company, owned and operated by two friends, Ryan McKinney and Matt Brzowski, is tentatively scheduled to come to the borough’s zoning hearing board this month with a variance request.
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House In Lawrence Township
October 21, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A driver having a medical event lost control of his vehicle on Lawrence Road…
Comments / 0