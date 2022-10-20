Read full article on original website
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
thevalleyledger.com
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Hamilton, NJ resident invites you to see her Halloween house
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
buckscountyherald.com
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Wind Creek announces trio of shows for spring 2023
It’s hard to believe it’s late enough in 2022 that concert announcements are already deep into 2023, but that’s certainly the reality at a heavily booked Wind Creek Event Center. On Tuesday, the Bethlehem venue announced a slew of shows set for the upcoming spring: Kenny Wayne...
This New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming to Princeton Has an Opening Date!
About a month ago we learned that New Jersey-based asian fusion restaurant Ani Ramen House was planning to open a new location in Princeton this fall, and now we finally know when it's coming!. I just checked the Ani Ramen House Instagram page @aniramen, and according to their bio section,...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country.Image via Plumsteadville Inn. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
70and73.com
Redeveloping Moorestown Mall: Plans for a liquor and wine store in former Sears Auto Center.
The push to redevelop the flagging Moorestown Mall property has attracted a new apartment complex, the largest ambulatory center for Cooper University Health Care and now a liquor and wine store. Jit Renjen of Edison has applied to the Planning Board to turn the now-closed, 22,612-square-foot Sears Auto Center on...
fox5ny.com
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
thesunpapers.com
Medford couple publishes first book together
Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
boozyburbs.com
New Hot Dog Shop is Expected Soon in North Jersey
A sign is up announcing the impending arrival of a new restaurant in Hackensack. Named Hackensack Hot Dogs, the business is coming to State Street. Presumably they’ll be serving hot dogs and traditional side offerings like fries and more. No word yet on any other details including an opening...
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
Workers Killed By Train On Bridge Connecting NJ, PA Identified
A pair of workers who were struck and killed by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania last week have been identified by colleagues. Donato G. Fiocca, 53, and Victor R. Martins, 55, were working on the bridge when they were fatally struck in Camden around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
