Lambertville, NJ

WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
buckscountyherald.com

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
NEW HOPE, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood

NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Medford couple publishes first book together

Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
MEDFORD, NJ
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
boozyburbs.com

New Hot Dog Shop is Expected Soon in North Jersey

A sign is up announcing the impending arrival of a new restaurant in Hackensack. Named Hackensack Hot Dogs, the business is coming to State Street. Presumably they’ll be serving hot dogs and traditional side offerings like fries and more. No word yet on any other details including an opening...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Workers Killed By Train On Bridge Connecting NJ, PA Identified

A pair of workers who were struck and killed by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania last week have been identified by colleagues. Donato G. Fiocca, 53, and Victor R. Martins, 55, were working on the bridge when they were fatally struck in Camden around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
CAMDEN, NJ

