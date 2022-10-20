ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
phillyvoice.com

Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million

That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE

PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
MONTCO.Today

Flourtown Resident and Comcast Exec. Named Chair of Philadelphia Tourism Agency

Karen Dougherty is the Executive Vice President for Comcast and the new Board Chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.Image via Comcast. Flourtown resident and Comcast Executive Vice President Karen Dougherty Buchholz is the new board chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. She will succeed Nicholas DeBenedictis, who served as the chair for 18 years, according to FacilitiesOnline.com.
CBS Philly

Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem. Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig."I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer...
NBC Philadelphia

Gopuff Notifies Hundreds More Employees of Termination

Another chunk of Gopuff employees have been affected by ongoing layoffs as part of the Philadelphia digital delivery company's 10% reduction in its workforce, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Less than 250 workers were notified last week of their termination, according to Gopuff. In July, the 9-year-old company said it...
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Watching for rain for NLCS Game 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to Game 5 Day! It's a cloudy start to your Sunday, with coastal low spreading showers across the Jersey Shore this morning. While dry air will continue to keep the heavier bands of rain mainly east of I-95 for the first half of the day, eventually all of the Delaware River Valley, including the Philadelphia metro, will see some downpours. Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures today will reach the middle 60s this afternoon.As the coastal low inches a little further north off the New Jersey shore, the rain will start...
LehighValleyLive.com

Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly

Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
fox29.com

Chester sees dramatic reduction in gun violence and deadly shootings

CHESTER, Pa. - First Trenton and now Chester is reducing gun violence, and their drop is 60 percent. City, county, state and federal leaders shared the results of the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods (CPSN) since it launched in 2020. There has been a 59.7% decrease in non-fatal shootings since...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia weather: Here's what to expect this winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who's ready to find out what type of winter we can expect in the Philadelphia region? NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released its 2022-23 winter outlook on Thursday.This is for the months of December through February, March is considered a spring month although we still see winter cold and snow that month.For the northeastern United States, including the greater Philadelphia, the outlook is for a 30-40% chance of warmer than normal temperatures and an equal chance of above or below normal precipitation.So, what does that mean for you and me? We will likely see a winter similar to the past two winters which were mild and with near-average to just below-average snowfall.There will still be cold snaps and snowstorms but at the end of the three winter months, December to February, the average is expected to be for a slightly warmer winter with normal precipitation.There is also a 75% chance of a rare 3rd consecutive La Nina this winter. Typically, La Nina means milder winters for us but can swing either way with snowier or drier.Stay tuned for updates on the winter outlook from our Next Weather Team. They will have an official outlook soon.
slspotlight.com

Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School

At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
