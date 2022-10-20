ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown, NJ

buckscountyherald.com

Lambertville Station slates fall festival, vendors wanted

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. The free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine, along the banks of the Delaware River.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey

It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13. A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly...
PRINCETON, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
downtownny.com

A New Ferry Route Is Slated to Open for New Jersey-ites

The transportation options just keep on coming, as one more passenger-ferry route will soon begin operations to and fro Lower Manhattan. NY Waterway recently announced that their fleet will include a course along the Raritan Bay that connects South Amboy to Brookfield Place. No further details have been reported on...
MANHATTAN, NY
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County woman accused of trespassing, criminal mischief, theft

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of trespassing, criminal mischief and theft in Flemington Borough, according to police. On Sunday, October 9, police responded to a business in town to take a trespassing report. The trespasser was observed on video surveillance entering the building through an unlocked door and later causing damage in a bathroom within the building, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

