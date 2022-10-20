The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that Interstate 276 (I-276) will be closed in both directions from midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 between the Valley Forge Interchange, Exit 326, and the Norristown Interchange, Exit 333, Montgomery County. The Turnpike closure is necessary for...

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO