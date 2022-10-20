Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Related
Main Line Media News
Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
NBC Philadelphia
One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek
Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
Main Line Media News
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
delawarevalleynews.com
Levittown Male Arrested For Road Rage Assault In Warrington
It was back on July 7,2022 when Kevin Carragher was driving near Bristol and Easton Roads, in Warrington, when he allegedly got irked by something that another motorist did. That motorist is a licensed driver under 18 years of age, police said. Carragher is alleged to have blocked the other vehicle from exiting the Hatboro Savings Bank.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
fox29.com
Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups
BENSALEM, Pa. - The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend. According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.
delawarevalleynews.com
BREAKING!!! Emergency Crews Search For Car and Driver In Neshaminy Creek
UPDATE 1:00 PM. The car has been located in the area of the Waters Edge Bar in Bensalem. Indications are that the driver and sole occupant has been found inside the vehicle as well, as rescue workers were holding up sheets , once the vehicle made it to the shore. The vehicle went into the water from a house on Haunted Lane in Bensalem and the tide pushed the red SUV to where it was recovered. The identity of the driver has not been released.
buckscountyherald.com
Pedestrian injured in Warrington accident, police seek information
Warrington Police are seeking information about an accident, in which a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle and seriously injured at approximately 7:30 a.m. Oct. 12, on Street Road east of Taylor Avenue. A Warrington police lieutenant was in the immediate area and arrived on location within a minute....
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian recovering from serious crash in Warrington Township
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for information in a serious pedestrian crash. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 7:30 a.m. A 66-year-old man was hit by a car on Street Road, near Taylor Avenue, police said. He suffered a serious head wound and was unconscious when officers arrived.
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts Route 22 West for more than hour near MacArthur Road
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 22 West near the MacArthur Road interchange in Whitehall Township shut the highway in that direction. The wreck was reported at 6:26 a.m., according to a Lehigh County emergency dispatch supervisor. It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries, but just before 7...
Lehigh Valley Community Rallies For Beloved 12-Year-Old Girl Battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
The Lehigh Valley community is coming together to support a beloved 12-year-old girl undergoing a brave fight against Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Emily FaRannte of Hellertown was just like any other girl her age. From the soccer field to the dance studio, Emily had countless passions, Hellertown Borough says in a Facebook post.
Hamilton, NJ Resident Invites You to Her Halloween House
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Comments / 0