Solebury Township, PA

phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek

Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Levittown Male Arrested For Road Rage Assault In Warrington

It was back on July 7,2022 when Kevin Carragher was driving near Bristol and Easton Roads, in Warrington, when he allegedly got irked by something that another motorist did. That motorist is a licensed driver under 18 years of age, police said. Carragher is alleged to have blocked the other vehicle from exiting the Hatboro Savings Bank.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

BREAKING!!! Emergency Crews Search For Car and Driver In Neshaminy Creek

UPDATE 1:00 PM. The car has been located in the area of the Waters Edge Bar in Bensalem. Indications are that the driver and sole occupant has been found inside the vehicle as well, as rescue workers were holding up sheets , once the vehicle made it to the shore. The vehicle went into the water from a house on Haunted Lane in Bensalem and the tide pushed the red SUV to where it was recovered. The identity of the driver has not been released.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Pedestrian injured in Warrington accident, police seek information

Warrington Police are seeking information about an accident, in which a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle and seriously injured at approximately 7:30 a.m. Oct. 12, on Street Road east of Taylor Avenue. A Warrington police lieutenant was in the immediate area and arrived on location within a minute....
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian recovering from serious crash in Warrington Township

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for information in a serious pedestrian crash. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 7:30 a.m. A 66-year-old man was hit by a car on Street Road, near Taylor Avenue, police said. He suffered a serious head wound and was unconscious when officers arrived.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

