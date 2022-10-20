UPDATE 1:00 PM. The car has been located in the area of the Waters Edge Bar in Bensalem. Indications are that the driver and sole occupant has been found inside the vehicle as well, as rescue workers were holding up sheets , once the vehicle made it to the shore. The vehicle went into the water from a house on Haunted Lane in Bensalem and the tide pushed the red SUV to where it was recovered. The identity of the driver has not been released.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO