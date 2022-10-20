Read full article on original website
Falls Township Grants Approval to Construct New Salt Storage Facility for Upcoming Winter Weather
Supervisors from a Bucks County township recently announced updates for a new storage unit for salt to be used during the winter. Members of the board for Falls Township granted preliminary and final land development approval to NorthPoint to construct a 115,200-square-foot storage facility for Morton Salt at 10 Solar Drive in Morrisville.
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown may see new brew pub
Artifact Brewing would like to replace the long-vacant PA Wine and Spirits store in the center of Doylestown Borough with a brew pub, but it will need some parking first. The Hatboro-based company, owned and operated by two friends, Ryan McKinney and Matt Brzowski, is tentatively scheduled to come to the borough’s zoning hearing board this month with a variance request.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In Northampton Township, several residents have been up in arms about another proposed Wawa location...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 9410 Krewstown Road in Bustletown, Northeast Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, single-family residence at 9410 Krewstown Road in Krewstown, Northeast Philadelphia. The development will replace a building located on the east side of the block between Krewstown Road and Gregg Street. FMFM LLC is the property owner. Fialco LLC Engineers is responsible for the designs. Permits list Ronald Ormsby as the contractor and construction cost of $178,000.
Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Property in Heart of King of Prussia
Piazza Management is proposing a mixed-use development on 1100 First Ave. A King of Prussia property could soon be seeing a mixed-use development. The space was acquired by developer and car dealership owner Vince Piazza in 2016 before he passed away. Now, an affiliate of his company, Piazza Management, is requesting that the space at 1100 First Avenue be turned into hundreds of new apartments and a parking garage, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
Warminster Chiropractor Now Offering Services to Southampton Residents
The Bucks County chiropractor is expanding her operations around the area. A Bucks County chiropractor has recently announced that she will be expanding her operations to other parts of the area. Dr. Haley McCaffery, a Warminster-based chiropractor, recently announced that she will be offering her medical and wellness skills to...
Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023
The news comes a mere week after its Plymouth Meeting Mall outpost was announced. The post Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023 appeared first on What Now Philly: The Best Source For Philadelphia News.
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
phillyvoice.com
Multiple Bucks County Wawa stores are cutting overnight hours amid safety concerns
Wawa has decided to suspend overnight hours at multiple Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County locations. According to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce, several stores will close from midnight until 5 a.m. until further notice because of internal decisions but also at the recommendation of the local authorities to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
Backyard chicken permits in Bethlehem headed for vote amid enforcement, bird flu concerns
Bethlehem City Council is back on track for a vote on permitting residents to keep chickens in their backyard. The council in committee on Tuesday night voted 5-1 to seek a full council vote on rules to create a pilot program with 40 permits to keep the backyard fowl. Council...
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
buckscountyherald.com
PA Turnpike to close overnight Oct. 22 between Valley Forge and Norristown interchanges
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that Interstate 276 (I-276) will be closed in both directions from midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 between the Valley Forge Interchange, Exit 326, and the Norristown Interchange, Exit 333, Montgomery County. The Turnpike closure is necessary for...
NBC Philadelphia
How Truck Inspections Will Save You Cash on Spiking Heating Oil
Winter is coming, but homeowners may be seeing more red this season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that homeowners will spend 27% more this winter compared to last year – for now. If it’s even a little colder, that number may drive up to 37%, the agency says.
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
fox29.com
Hundreds of LGBTG youth to be supported through new Planned Parenthood program in Lower Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It's an historic time in Bucks County as a recent announcement left LGBTQ youth with resources and support in a time of need. The Rainbow Room is a keystone Planned Parenthood youth program that provides a supportive environment for LGBTQ youth, ages 14-21. Originally only located in Doylestown, the program just announced its expansion into Lower Bucks County.
