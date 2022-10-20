ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown may see new brew pub

Artifact Brewing would like to replace the long-vacant PA Wine and Spirits store in the center of Doylestown Borough with a brew pub, but it will need some parking first. The Hatboro-based company, owned and operated by two friends, Ryan McKinney and Matt Brzowski, is tentatively scheduled to come to the borough’s zoning hearing board this month with a variance request.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
NEWTOWN, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 9410 Krewstown Road in Bustletown, Northeast Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, single-family residence at 9410 Krewstown Road in Krewstown, Northeast Philadelphia. The development will replace a building located on the east side of the block between Krewstown Road and Gregg Street. FMFM LLC is the property owner. Fialco LLC Engineers is responsible for the designs. Permits list Ronald Ormsby as the contractor and construction cost of $178,000.
MONTCO.Today

Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Property in Heart of King of Prussia

Piazza Management is proposing a mixed-use development on 1100 First Ave. A King of Prussia property could soon be seeing a mixed-use development. The space was acquired by developer and car dealership owner Vince Piazza in 2016 before he passed away. Now, an affiliate of his company, Piazza Management, is requesting that the space at 1100 First Avenue be turned into hundreds of new apartments and a parking garage, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site

A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Multiple Bucks County Wawa stores are cutting overnight hours amid safety concerns

Wawa has decided to suspend overnight hours at multiple Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County locations. According to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce, several stores will close from midnight until 5 a.m. until further notice because of internal decisions but also at the recommendation of the local authorities to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

How Truck Inspections Will Save You Cash on Spiking Heating Oil

Winter is coming, but homeowners may be seeing more red this season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that homeowners will spend 27% more this winter compared to last year – for now. If it’s even a little colder, that number may drive up to 37%, the agency says.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Hundreds of LGBTG youth to be supported through new Planned Parenthood program in Lower Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It's an historic time in Bucks County as a recent announcement left LGBTQ youth with resources and support in a time of need. The Rainbow Room is a keystone Planned Parenthood youth program that provides a supportive environment for LGBTQ youth, ages 14-21. Originally only located in Doylestown, the program just announced its expansion into Lower Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy