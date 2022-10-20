ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem. Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig."I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer...
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police

This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper

Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Halloween is approaching the Cherry Hill Police Department wants to ensure residents and families have a safe and fun night out. According to the department, the unofficial hours for trick-or-treating are between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The department says that period should be used as a guideline for Trick or Treat hours this year – as they have been in the past. Thinking of painting the town on Mischief Night? Think again, because police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew. “A 7:00 PM suggested curfew will be in effect for all children under 18 not The post Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hundreds of LGBTG youth to be supported through new Planned Parenthood program in Lower Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It's an historic time in Bucks County as a recent announcement left LGBTQ youth with resources and support in a time of need. The Rainbow Room is a keystone Planned Parenthood youth program that provides a supportive environment for LGBTQ youth, ages 14-21. Originally only located in Doylestown, the program just announced its expansion into Lower Bucks County.
Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Property in Heart of King of Prussia

Piazza Management is proposing a mixed-use development on 1100 First Ave. A King of Prussia property could soon be seeing a mixed-use development. The space was acquired by developer and car dealership owner Vince Piazza in 2016 before he passed away. Now, an affiliate of his company, Piazza Management, is requesting that the space at 1100 First Avenue be turned into hundreds of new apartments and a parking garage, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
