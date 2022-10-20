Read full article on original website
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
West Chester dad creates FrightMaps, a Halloween event guide
From attractions and professional events to incredible, homegrown Halloween displays, a West Chester dad is rounding up all of the best fall must-sees.
buckscountyherald.com
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
Jackie Evancho debuts new music live in Philadelphia on Saturday
"I'm basically going to be performing a lot of stuff from my new album," Evancho said. "It's based on Joni Mitchell's music, but I'm also going to be performing some of my old stuff and new stuff people have never heard before. It's going to be fun. It'll be a journey."
Yardley-Based Emo Rock Band Reunites for First Tour in Over a Decade
The Yardley band is reuniting for a massive tour.Image via Algernon Cadwallader (Facebook) After ten years of inactivity, a big name in the emo scene is making their return, with the Bucks County natives gearing up for a tour. Noah Zucker wrote about the group for PhillyVoice.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment
FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem. Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig."I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: New Traditional Farmhouse in Perkasie
A beautiful, new, and custom luxury home in Perkasie has recently gone up for sale, a great spot for those looking to move to Bucks County. With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a spacious front and back yard, this new home is located inna new development in Perkasie. .
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Conshohocken Shop Carries Long-Forgotten Candy Classics to Introduce to 2022 Trick-or-Treaters
Looking for something out of the ordinary to dole out on Halloween night? Edwards Freeman Nut Company in Conshohocken has it.Image via iStock. The Halloween candy-dispensing routine has gotten, well, routine: Doorbell rings. Adult opens. Costumed characters (“Oh, another Elsa! How cute!”) hold out sacks. *plop-plop.* “Thank you!” Onward.
underthebutton.com
Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police
This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Haunted History: The story behind the infamous bloodstain in Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe
Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe still has the bloodstain of British General James Agnew and it's believed his spirit still roams the halls.
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Halloween is approaching the Cherry Hill Police Department wants to ensure residents and families have a safe and fun night out. According to the department, the unofficial hours for trick-or-treating are between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The department says that period should be used as a guideline for Trick or Treat hours this year – as they have been in the past. Thinking of painting the town on Mischief Night? Think again, because police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew. “A 7:00 PM suggested curfew will be in effect for all children under 18 not The post Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Graceful Tudor Revival in Bryn Mawr
A graceful Tudor revival with eight bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr. Situated on stunning 2,89 acres, the grand and character-laden “Littlefield Farm” offers exceptional appeal and timeless quality.
fox29.com
Hundreds of LGBTG youth to be supported through new Planned Parenthood program in Lower Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It's an historic time in Bucks County as a recent announcement left LGBTQ youth with resources and support in a time of need. The Rainbow Room is a keystone Planned Parenthood youth program that provides a supportive environment for LGBTQ youth, ages 14-21. Originally only located in Doylestown, the program just announced its expansion into Lower Bucks County.
Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Property in Heart of King of Prussia
Piazza Management is proposing a mixed-use development on 1100 First Ave. A King of Prussia property could soon be seeing a mixed-use development. The space was acquired by developer and car dealership owner Vince Piazza in 2016 before he passed away. Now, an affiliate of his company, Piazza Management, is requesting that the space at 1100 First Avenue be turned into hundreds of new apartments and a parking garage, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
