Richland, PA

PennLive.com

Perry County’s election/voter office moves

Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Blighted Property Review Committee Meeting 10-20-22

The City of Reading’s Blighted Property Review Committee held a meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Job Listings: October 20, 2022

Food Service Helpers (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) District Custodian (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) Cornwall-Lebanon School District is currently accepting applications for food service helper positions. Under direction, prepare and serve food products and assist in other food service operations, including, but not limited to, instructing and training of substitute food service workers....
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

First-ever U.S. plastic waste transformer opens in York

YORK, Pa. — A state-of-the-art recycling facility opened in York County on Friday. The factory is able to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new form of a concrete additive called RESIN8. When added to concrete, RESIN8 becomes better insulated, stronger, more fire resistant and lighter. The new...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Your Business, Your Community: ‘The Caffeination Station’

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food and coffee café named ‘The Caffeination Station’ is opening its doors to the surrounding Lebanon County community in December 2022. The owners of The Caffeination Station, Amber Higgins & Darian Blauch, came together 18 months ago, and have been working together running their food truck business ever since. Together they began providing several mobile services out of a self designed and renovated short bus that they had purchased.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

How Truck Inspections Will Save You Cash on Spiking Heating Oil

Winter is coming, but homeowners may be seeing more red this season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that homeowners will spend 27% more this winter compared to last year – for now. If it’s even a little colder, that number may drive up to 37%, the agency says.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion

A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County

- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Max’s Place

ANNVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Lebanon County to dedicate Max’s Place playground at Annville Elementary School. The playground was named for Max Schollenberger, who was found dead in deplorable conditions in a locked bedroom on the morning of May 26, 2020. His body showed signs of trauma and prolonged malnutrition. Through the support of the late Lebanon County Sen. Dave Arnold and continued support by Sen. Chris Gebhard, Annville Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build the playground. Sen. Gebhard said he hopes the playground which is designed to be inclusive, will remain a place of happiness for all children in the community.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

