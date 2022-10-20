Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perry County’s election/voter office moves
Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.
bctv.org
City of Reading Blighted Property Review Committee Meeting 10-20-22
The City of Reading’s Blighted Property Review Committee held a meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: October 20, 2022
Food Service Helpers (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) District Custodian (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) Cornwall-Lebanon School District is currently accepting applications for food service helper positions. Under direction, prepare and serve food products and assist in other food service operations, including, but not limited to, instructing and training of substitute food service workers....
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
Pa. school district to get electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses that drive about 6,000 miles a day.
York County creek worst in the country for PFAS pollution, study says
A national study by the Waterkeeper Alliance found pollution of PFAS in more than 100 waterways, with a midstate creek ranking among the worst. The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper found high levels of chemicals known as PFAS in the Kreutz Creek Watershed in York County. PFAS are called forever chemicals because...
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
First-ever U.S. plastic waste transformer opens in York
YORK, Pa. — A state-of-the-art recycling facility opened in York County on Friday. The factory is able to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new form of a concrete additive called RESIN8. When added to concrete, RESIN8 becomes better insulated, stronger, more fire resistant and lighter. The new...
Jury Finds Montgomery Township Underpaid for a Family’s 50 Acres in 2010; Judgment Could Reach $7.5 Million
A jury has finally made the Zehr family whole for the 50-acre tract of land that was purchased by Montgomery Township in a 2010 eminent domain expropriation arrangement. Jon Campisi did the deed in bringing this story to the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. The township takeover of the property was justified at...
abc27.com
Your Business, Your Community: ‘The Caffeination Station’
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food and coffee café named ‘The Caffeination Station’ is opening its doors to the surrounding Lebanon County community in December 2022. The owners of The Caffeination Station, Amber Higgins & Darian Blauch, came together 18 months ago, and have been working together running their food truck business ever since. Together they began providing several mobile services out of a self designed and renovated short bus that they had purchased.
NBC Philadelphia
How Truck Inspections Will Save You Cash on Spiking Heating Oil
Winter is coming, but homeowners may be seeing more red this season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that homeowners will spend 27% more this winter compared to last year – for now. If it’s even a little colder, that number may drive up to 37%, the agency says.
Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion
A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
PhillyBite
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962
Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.
wdac.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Max’s Place
ANNVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Lebanon County to dedicate Max’s Place playground at Annville Elementary School. The playground was named for Max Schollenberger, who was found dead in deplorable conditions in a locked bedroom on the morning of May 26, 2020. His body showed signs of trauma and prolonged malnutrition. Through the support of the late Lebanon County Sen. Dave Arnold and continued support by Sen. Chris Gebhard, Annville Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build the playground. Sen. Gebhard said he hopes the playground which is designed to be inclusive, will remain a place of happiness for all children in the community.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Women’s clothing retailer to open next month at Park City Center
Another clothing store is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster. is coming to the mall and that the store will be located in the JCPenney wing of the shopping center. The store will be located next to Books-A-Million. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and...
New franchise of nuisance wildlife removal service, Critter Control launches in 4 counties
A company that specializes in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other wildlife has expanded into four midstate counties. James Houston has launched Critter Control of Carlisle, which services Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Snyder counties. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have...
Penn State Health and UPMC’s new locations, other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has launched a virtual intensive care unit program, plans to launch a subscription-based virtual service and has opened a new hospital in Lancaster County. Sadler Health and Select Medical plan to open new locations in renovated facilities on the West Shore.
Clarks Ferry bridge construction project in the works: Here’s what it looks like now from the air
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host an open house at 6 p.m. today to discuss its upcoming improvement project for Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry in Reed Twp. The open house will be held at Susquenita High School, 309 Schoolhouse Road, Duncannon. Plans for the project, including roadway and...
